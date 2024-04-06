Runners take on a 5K on runway at Tampa International Airport

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Two thousand runners took on a K on the runway at the Tampa International Airport Saturday.

Kathy Pecora laced up her running shoes before the sun rose Saturday morning, saying her passion for running started just a few months ago.

“I was bedridden for almost a year with a terrible disease, a brain disorder,” she explained. “We’re in 24/7 pain.”

“I just gave up and tried to take my own life,” Pecora continued. “I didn’t want to do anything anymore.”

That’s until December, when her life took a turn.

“Three weeks after after I took the right medication, I’m like ‘I want to do my first 5K.,” she explained.

So she lined up with hundreds of other runners, ready to take on the runway at TPA but allowing 2,000 people to race with a view from the runway didn’t come easy.

“This is a secure airfield,” said Emily Nipps with Tampa International Airport. “We have TSA here screening people, we have our police here, we have our maintenance team that have been around the clock trying to set this up, we have our operations team making sure everything is safe on the air field, so it’s a big production.”

It’s a big production, all for a good cause.

For the 10th year, all of the proceeds will be going to United Way Suncoast, a charity that has helped over 56 thousand children right here in the Tampa Bay area.

“United Way Suncoast elevates early learning and 3rd grade literacy,” Ernest Hooper explained. “We energize middle school and high school students to put them on a path for secondary success and we empower community members and families through our financial stability programs.”

