Runner’s World Shoe Awards 2024
Later this summer, some of the world’s best athletes will chase gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Through months of testing, the shoes featured here are the models that we deemed gold medal-worthy. We considered nearly 100 models across 34 brands. Those that earned recognition performed at the top of the pack in on-foot assessments from our team of 300 wear-testers and staff, and also scored highly in mechanical analysis in our shoe lab.
After we put at least 100 miles on each pair and dug through the data on specific qualities like cushioning, stability, flexibility, and ride, we picked these 29 shoes as the very best. One of them is sure to work for you, whether you’re lacing up for your first run or your first Olympics.
TRAINING SHOE AWARD WINNERS
On Cloudmonster 2 and Cloudmonster Hyper
Saucony Endorphin Speed 4
Mizuno Neo Vista
New Balance FuelCell Rebel v4
Veja Condor 3
Lululemon Beyondfeel
Asics Novablast 4
Hoka Mach 6
Saucony Ride 17 and Guide 17
Reebok FloatZig 1
Brooks Ghost 16
RACING SHOE AWARD WINNERS
Adidas Adizero Takumi Sen 10
Under Armour Velociti Elite 2
Asics Metaspeed Edge Paris and Sky Paris
Nike Alphafly 3
Hoka Cielo X1
Puma Deviate Nitro Elite 3
Brooks Hyperion Elite 4
Diadora Gara Carbon
TRAIL SHOE AWARD WINNERS
Merrell Morphlite
Salomon Genesis
Topo Athletic MT-5
Inov8 Trailfly Speed
Altra Timp 5
Scarpa Golden Gate 2
The North Face Summit Vectiv Pro 2
