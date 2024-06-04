runner's world shoe awards 2024

Runner's World; Thomas Hengge

Later this summer, some of the world’s best athletes will chase gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Through months of testing, the shoes featured here are the models that we deemed gold medal-worthy. We considered nearly 100 models across 34 brands. Those that earned recognition performed at the top of the pack in on-foot assessments from our team of 300 wear-testers and staff, and also scored highly in mechanical analysis in our shoe lab.



After we put at least 100 miles on each pair and dug through the data on specific qualities like cushioning, stability, flexibility, and ride, we picked these 29 shoes as the very best. One of them is sure to work for you, whether you’re lacing up for your first run or your first Olympics.

TRAINING SHOE AWARD WINNERS

On Cloudmonster 2 and Cloudmonster Hyper

Photo credit: Thomas Hengge

Saucony Endorphin Speed 4

Photo credit: Thomas Hengge

Mizuno Neo Vista

Photo credit: Thomas Hengge

New Balance FuelCell Rebel v4

Photo credit: Thomas Hengge

Veja Condor 3

Photo credit: Thomas Hengge

Lululemon Beyondfeel

Photo credit: Thomas Hengge

Asics Novablast 4

Photo credit: Thomas Hengge

Hoka Mach 6

Photo credit: Thomas Hengge

Saucony Ride 17 and Guide 17

Photo credit: Thomas Hengge

Reebok FloatZig 1

Photo credit: Thomas Hengge

Brooks Ghost 16

Photo credit: Thomas Hengge

RACING SHOE AWARD WINNERS

Adidas Adizero Takumi Sen 10

Photo credit: Thomas Hengge

Under Armour Velociti Elite 2

Photo credit: Thomas Hengge

Asics Metaspeed Edge Paris and Sky Paris

Photo credit: Thomas Hengge

Nike Alphafly 3

Photo credit: Thomas Hengge

Hoka Cielo X1

Photo credit: Thomas Hengge

Puma Deviate Nitro Elite 3

Photo credit: Thomas Hengge

Brooks Hyperion Elite 4

Photo credit: Thomas Hengge

Diadora Gara Carbon

Photo credit: Thomas Hengge

TRAIL SHOE AWARD WINNERS

Merrell Morphlite

Photo credit: Thomas Hengge

Salomon Genesis

Photo credit: Thomas Hengge

Topo Athletic MT-5

Photo credit: Thomas Hengge

Inov8 Trailfly Speed

Photo credit: thomas hengge

Altra Timp 5

Photo credit: Thomas Hengge

Scarpa Golden Gate 2

Photo credit: Thomas Hengge

The North Face Summit Vectiv Pro 2

Photo credit: Thomas Hengge

