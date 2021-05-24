Runner-up Brooks Koepka was not happy with the PGA Championship fans who stormed the final hole chasing Phil Mickelson

Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson. Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Brooks Koepka was not happy with the horde of fans chasing Phil Mickelson at the PGA Championship.

Koepka, who was nursing a knee injury, finished second behind Mickelson.

On the final hole, Koepka had to fight through the crowd, and his knee got "dinged" a few times.

Brooks Koepka had a tough day Sunday at the Ocean Course on Kiawah Island.

Heading into the final round of the PGA Championship, Koepka was just a stroke behind leader Phil Mickelson and appeared to be in a great position to make a run at his third PGA Championship win in the past four years.

Koepka briefly held the lead after a birdie on the first hole. However, some struggles playing into and on the greens dropped him back and gifted Mickelson the victory.

At the 18th hole, fans mobbed the green area to watch Mickelson sink his final putts to win the Wanamaker Trophy. Both Koepka and Mickelson were briefly lost in the crowd, having to battle through the masses to finish the tournament.

It was quite a scene for a sport played without fans for most of the past year due to COVID-19. However, for Koepka and his injured knee, the crowd was more frustrating than enthralling.

"Yeah, it would have been cool if I didn't have a knee injury," Koepka said after his round. "Got dinged a few times in the knee in that crowd because no one really gave a s---, personally. But if I was fine, yeah, it would have been cool. It's cool for Phil. But getting dinged a few times isn't exactly my idea of fun."

Koepka finished tied for second, two strokes behind Mickelson, and will take home more than $1 million for his performance. While Koepka seemed frustrated with both his performance and the fans, he didn't appear to have any bad blood with Mickelson, with both players trading tweets after their round together.

Koepka will get his next shot at a major at the US Open in four weeks.

