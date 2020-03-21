Rundown of recent scholarship offers for DMV football players

In these days of "social distancing," it has become increasingly difficult for student athletes to get in front of college coaches. This time is typically ripe for scouts to visit local high schools and young men to begin planning unofficial visits.

Fortunately, the student athletes of the DMV are not only talented, they are resilient and the story their collective games tell is strong enough to stretch for miles.

Here's a look at some of the most recent offers earned.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

1. Donte Thornton | 4-star Wide Receiver

Class: 2021

School: Mount St. Joseph

Offers: 26

Thornton is a long and rangy receiver who consistently high points the ball. A long-strider, he has sneaky speed and explosion for his size. He is a polished route runner -- he gets in and out of his breaks flawlessly. Thornton catches the ball with his hands in traffic and has shown an ability to work the entire field.

On March 10, he earned an offer from USC and on March 14, he committed to the All-American Bowl. The crazy thing about it: Thornton may just be scratching the surface of his potential.

2. Kaden Prather | 3-star Cornerback

Class: 2021

School: Northwest

Offers: 30

Kaden Prather is truly a special student athlete. The 6-3, 210-pound wide receiver has the speed to take the top off of any defense. More than just a deep threat, he displays the courage to go across the middle and is a weapon in the screen game; every time quarterback Jordan Morse gets the ball in Prather's hands, he is a threat to take it to the house.

Prather was recently offered by Minnesota and Missouri, but the one receiving the most attention came from LSU. #GeauxTigers

3. Landon Tengwall | 4-star Offensive Lineman

Class: 2021

School: Good Counsel

Offers: 30

According to Tom Loy, Landon Tengwall has paired down his list to two: Penn State and Notre Dame.

Story continues

The All-American bowl commit is one of the top offensive tackles in the nation. His size, strength and athleticism make him an ideal fit for just about any program, thus Penn State and Notre Dame are undoubtedly ecstatic to be amongst his top two.

Recruiting pundits overwhelmingly believe Tengwall will choose the Nittany Lions -- Notre Dame is still holding out for the luck of the Irish.

4. Brian Plummer | 3-star Quarterback

Class: 2021

School: Quince Orchard

Offers: 4

Brian Plummer could be on the verge of being amongst the hottest prospects in the DMV. Standing 6-4, 220 pounds, Plummer has prototypical size and the requisite arm strength sought of a high D-I student athlete. In addition to his physical attributes, Plummer is a proven winner, having led Q.O. to a state championship as a sophomore. In preparation for his senior year, the quarterback is beginning to take on the role of vocal leader as well.

On March 13, Plummer earned an offer from University of Maryland. This could open the floodgates of his recruitment.

5. Nate Kurisky | 3-star Tight End

Class: 2022

School: Gonzaga

Offers: 4

Nate Kurisky recently picked up offers from Boston College and Vanderbilt to go along with the previous opportunities earned from University of Maryland and Pittsburgh.

The 6-3, 225-pound tight end is a matchup problem for defenses. His size makes him too big for most defensive backs to cover, and as a former wide receiver, his speed and athleticism are issues for linebackers.

There is a good chance he will be amongst quarterback Caleb Williams' top targets moving forward. Kurisky is on the rise.

6. Bryce Butler | 3-star Tight End

Class: 2021

School: St. John's

Offers: 9

Bryce Butler is one of the more versatile student athletes in the WCAC. At 6-3, 225 pounds, he possesses excellent length. His size and speed allow the Cadets to line him up as an in-line tight end or to split him out. The young man can also contribute on the defensive side of the ball. Look for him to slide into a role vacated by the graduation of Mekhail Sherman.

On March 6, Butler earned an offer from Arkansas; his first SEC recognition.

7. Billy Edwards | 3-star QB

Class: 2021

School: Lake Braddock

Offers: 17

On March 17, Billy Edwards earned an offer from Appalachian State, his 17th offer. Edwards may be the best kept secret at quarterback on the East Coast. The young man can flat out spin it.

His arm strength and talent, accuracy, athleticism and creativity are not rivaled by many at the high school level. If, and when, camp season arrives, look for him to open the eyes of many more schools.

8. Naieem Kearney | 2-star All-Purpose Back

Class: 2021

School: Martinsburg

Offers: 2

Naieem Kearney does it all for Martinsburg. The running back ran for over 1,000 yards last season in helping the Bulldogs win their fourth consecutive state championship. His speed, agility and elusiveness make him a home run threat, and his ability to catch the ball out of the backfield allows Kearney to be used as a weapon all over the field.

This offseason, Kearney has focused on putting on mass to make himself an even more effective runner between the tackles. He picked up his first major offer on February 13 -- it won't be his last.

9. Malcolm Johnson Jr. | 4-star Wide Receiver

Class: 2021

School: St. Stephen's and St. Agnes

Offers: 23

Malcolm Johnson Jr. is a track star who just so happens to be great at football. The St. Stephen's and St. Agnes standout is a threat to score every time he touches the ball. His speed makes him nearly impossible to cover one-on-one and he often runs past safety help.

While already holding offers from the likes of Alabama, Maryland and Michigan, Johnson recently added Georgia to the fray. #GoDawgs

10. Bryce Steele | 4-star Safety

Class: 2021

School: Episcopal

Offers: 15

Bryce Steele is a physical and punishing tackler whose style of play is synonymous with his last name. The safety excels playing in the box. He is an excellent run-stopper and is a difference maker when blitzing. Simply stated, Steele plays the game with bad intentions; he runs through ball carriers and specializes in separating man from ball.

For a period of time, it appeared as though Steele-to-OSU was a done deal, but as of late UNC and the Tar Heel fan base are showing the junior safety big love on social media. Can the Tar Heels convince Steele to consider Tobacco road? Or perhaps the University of Maryland will lure the safety to College Park, where he will be the latest in the class of 21' to commit to the #StayHomeMovement. #LockedIN

To be included in our next edition, please tag @RealChadRicardo in your offer posts.

Stay connected to the Capitals and Wizards with the MyTeams app. Click here to download for comprehensive coverage of your teams.

MORE HIGH SCHOOL NEWS:

Rundown of recent scholarship offers for DMV football players originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington