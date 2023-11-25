Runaway quarterback: Cody Stoever scores six touchdowns as Wimberley routs Ingleside 63-14

SAN ANTONIO — Wimberley continues to resemble a team that's destined for another run to the state championship game with a 63-14 victory over Ingleside in a Class 4A DII playoff game Saturday afternoon at Heroes.

The Texans (13-0) trailed early but the offense blindsided the Mustangs, scoring five touchdowns in their first six possessions. The victory sends Wimberley to the regional semifinals to play the winner of Saturday night's Sinton-Geronimo Navarro game.

Wimberley quarterback Cody Stoever accounted for 320 yards and six touchdowns in a 63-14 victory over Ingleside. He has scored 63 total touchdowns this year.

Star of the game? Easy: Cody Stoever

Stoever, a junior quarterback, contributed four of his six touchdowns in the first half to give his team a 35-14 lead at halftime. He scored on touchdown runs of 7, 5, 3 and 72 yards. With touchdown passes of 19 and 36 yards, he increased his season total to 63 total scores.

His most impressive play was a 72-yard touchdown run midway through the third quarter to put Wimberley up 49-14. For the record he finished with 170 yards rushing, 150 yards passing.

The Texans also got offensive support from senior Owen O'Neal, who churned for 112 yards and a touchdown. After trailing 7-0 early, Wimberley got serious, scoring the game's next four touchdowns in a 10-minute span.

Speaking of impressive plays, Texan senior Kyler Lai scored a touchdown on a 93-yard kickoff return to open the second half.

Stoever said reaching the state championship again is the team goal, but he added that the Texans are taking a "one-game-at-a-time" attitude instead of looking ahead.

"A lot of our young kids (from last year's team) know what it feels like to get there," he said. "This year we knew we had to come to work every day in practice and put in the work to get back and win it.

Wimberley defense makes contributions

The Texans got punched in the mouth when Ingleside senior running back Nate Ambrose broke through the middle of the line and scored on a 77-yard touchdown on the game's first play from scrimmage. Wimberley punched back, though, and limited Ambrose to a total of 20 yards on 11 carries for the rest of the first half.

No defense player wearing red, white and blue was more valuable than Wimberley senior strong safety, who intercepted a pair of Ingleside quarterback Aidan Jakobsohn in the first half. Both picks set up touchdown drives for the Texans.

Wimberley safety Ty Thames also had an interception. His pick was important because Ingleside drove 73 yards and had the ball at the Wimberley 2 when the turnover was made.

Coach Doug Warren applauded Wimberley's defense after its victory over Ingleside. He was particularly happy Ingleside reciever JC Smith did not break the single-season national record for touchdown catches against his team.

Ingleside wideout JC Smith denied national record

All eyes were on Mustang receiver JC Smith, who needed one touchdown catch to break a national record. He was trying to break a tie with two players who scored 39 touchdown passes in a single season: Tren'Davian Smith of Navasota (2023) and Chris Nessmith of Millford, Ala. (1999).

Not on Wimberley's watch. The University of North Texas pledge had six catches for 53 yards but did not find the end zone. Before the game, several Texans said one of their goals was to prevent Smith from breaking the record against them. For the season Smith finished with 82 catches for 1,789 yards a 39 touchdowns.

"We've been playing pretty good defense for most of the year and this presented a pretty big challenge for us," Texans coach Doug Warren said. "I don't care what position you play, when you score 39 touchdowns that's pretty awesome. We took it kind of personal that we were not not going to allow him to break the national record on us."

