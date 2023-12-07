Run vs. pass: Riverheads, Radford offer contrasting styles in state championship

GREENVILLE — Saturday's Class 2 state championship will be a battle of offensive styles.

Radford's air attack is led by Elon-commit Landen Clark who has thrown for more than 3,100 yards this season. Cayden Cook-Cash leads the Riverheads ground game with more than 1,300 yards rushing in only 10 games, and Jonathan Talbott just went over the 1,000-mark for the Gladiators.

"The reality is, while people are going to talk that we are different styles, we both run our systems," said Radford coach Michael Crist. "They obviously run theirs incredibly well. The record speaks for itself. They do what they do very well and we feel like our system fits our kids."

Riverheads enters the game looking for its 11th state championship in program history and its eighth in a row. The past seven came in Class 1 before the Gladiators moved up to Class 2 this year.

For years, doubters had said Riverheads would receive its comeuppance as soon as it played a higher level of competition. That certainly hasn't been the case this year, with Riverheads outscoring opponents 174-48 in four playoff games.

"It was very rewarding that we were able to move along in Class 2," Riverheads coach Ray Norcross said. "The discussions about us being in 2 or 1 or 3 or whatever, I'll leave that to the fans and to the media. We're just going to play our schedule and hopefully we can continue our winning ways."

When Norcross calls it "winning ways," he's not lying. The Riverheads numbers are staggering. The program has lost just 16 games combined in the last 15 years, never more than twice in a season. They put together a 52-game winning streak that stretched over parts of five seasons and included three unbeaten campaigns, have reached the playoffs 19 seasons in a row and have played in the state championship game every season since 2015.

Maybe the biggest win this year, at least in the regular season, came against Christiansburg. The Gladiators trailed at halftime only to rally for a three-point win over a team that reached the Class 3 state semifinals a year earlier.

"I think the Christiansburg game did a lot to give us some credibility, if we needed any," Norcross said. "I think it did a lot for our kids' confidence to be down at halftime and come back and be able to win."

Norcross said his team has been battle tested, not only with the Christiansburg win but the following week with a two-point win over Staunton. Riverheads also avenged its sole loss on the season, dropping the season opener to Central Woodstock 8-7 only to beat the same team in the regional championship by 27 points.

He knows his players hear the talk about Riverheads having to prove itself in Class 2, but the coach doesn't think they pay much attention to it.

"Saturday's game wasn't against Class 2, it was against Poquoson," Norcross said. "And they answered the bell."

Riverheads' Cayden Cook-Cash tries to break free in the Class 2 state semifinals against Poquoson Saturday, Dec. 2.

Cook-Cash gets a lot of attention, as well he should. He has scored 102 touchdowns in his career, a school record, and has 564 yards rushing and 16 touchdowns in this year's playoffs alone. Three of those touchdowns have come on defense.

But Talbott has been more than impressive even if he's sometimes in Cook-Cash's giant shadow. He carried a bulk of the offensive load early in the season when Cook-Cash missed three games because of an injury and, in the state semifinal game when Poquoson keyed on Cook-Cash, Talbott ran for 186 yards.

"We knew that he may have a big game because Poquoson was going to try to stop Cayden," Norcross said. "When you have two quality backs that's often the situation. Jonathan has elevated his game now to the point where we're a two-headed monster."

On the other side, Radford has a dual-threat quarterback in Clark. He has completed 191 passes in 317 attempts for 3,109 yards and 36 touchdowns while rushing for 1,083 yards and 25 touchdowns. He has thrown just seven interceptions this year.

"He has an amazing skill set and that certainly makes him a great quarterback and a great football player," Crist said. "But what separates Landen is his desire to win. He is one of the most competitive kids I've ever coached. He wants to win in everything we do. There's nothing too small for him to compete at and that becomes contagious to other guys."

Clark, and the Bobcats, have won 14 times this season, taking an undefeated record into the state championship game Saturday. It will be the first time in a state title game for Radford since 2009 when they lost to Essex.

"We're aware of what this young man can do," Norcross said of Clark. "We've worked to try to neutralize some of his strengths, but they're not a one man show."

Max Kanipe is the Radford's leading receiver with 65 catches for 1,380 yards for 15 touchdowns. Sincere Taylor has 48 catches for 783 yards and five touchdowns and Luke Woodard has added 38 catches for 400 yards and seven touchdowns.

Kickoff is 11:30 Saturday morning at Salem City Stadium. Gates will open at 10 a.m. with Riverheads sitting on the visitors side of the field. Tickets are available for purchase on GoFan's website and are $10 each plus $1.50 fee. Children 6 and under are free with an adult ticket purchase.

The team will leave Riverheads High School Saturday morning at 7:30. Fans are encouraged to show up to cheer the team as they leave for Salem.

