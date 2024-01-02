'Run them out of New Orleans:' Watch Matthew McConaughey's hype video for Texas football

Matthew McConaughey posted a hype video message for the Texas Longhorns football team before their Sugar Bowl game against the Washington Huskies on Monday.

The UT 'Minister of Culture' outlined the test ahead against a talented Huskies team.

"We got a big offense coming in here," McConaughey said. "(The) secondary is going to be tested all day."

He encouraged the defensive line to do what they "and then some," as well as praised the receiver's and offensive linemen's downfield blocking as an intangible key to winning.

"Take that mentality into that game (and) run them out of New Orleans, move onto the next one," McConaughey said. "Hook'em."

The video, posted across platforms, had 1.6 million views on Instagram a day after it was posted. Watch it here:

