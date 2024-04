'Run From the Tax Man' 5K, 10K, and half-marathon in Delafield

DELAFIELD, Wis. - What better reason to run…than to run from the tax man?

On Saturday morning, April 13, at Lapham Peak State Park in Delafield, people hit the ground running for the ‘Run From the Tax Man’ 5K, 10K and half-marathon.

There were also walking-friendly events as well.

FOX6 stopped by to check it out.

.