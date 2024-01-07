Late run pushes Helena past Flathead

Jan. 6—Dylan Mosness scored 16 points and Helena High used a game-ending 9-0 run to defeat Flathead 56-48 in boys basketball Friday.

Lyric Ersland scored 26 points for the Braves, who led 48-47 late in the fourth quarter.

"I feel like we did a great job scoring, this is personally like my best high school game i feel like," said Ersland. "But a loss is a loss and all we can do is step forward to tomorrow."

Early on the intensity and physicality of the game was high as 12 fouls were called in the opening frame, nine against the Braves. A late three from Ersland would give Flathead a 14-12 lead after one.

In the second quarter Helena used a 9-0 run to gain some separation, taking a 26-19 lead on a goaltending call against the Braves. Flathead answered with an 8-0 run of their own to take a 27-26 lead into the half.

Neither team could capture any momentum in the third until a three from Jordan Griffin gave Flathead a 40-36 lead — its largest of the game — with 5 seconds left in the quarter.

Helena led 45-41 lead, but Ersland gave the Braves the lead again with a big three that had the crowd on their feet with two minutes left.

The Bengals silenced the crowd as Mosness knocked down a jumper to put Helena back in front, 49-48. Theys sealed the win on a steal from Jaxan Lieberg with 15 seconds left.

"We talked over Christmas break that we have to bring that level of intensity to every game," coach Dan Trageser said on the physicality. "I think the boys really took that to heart and showed that tonight."

Flathead is back on its home court on Saturday against Capital.

Helena 12 14 10 20 — 56

Flathead 14 13 13 8 — 48

HELENA — Jaxan Lieberg 3 5-6 11, Tevin Wetzel 4 4-6 13, Cayton Delsigne 1 2-4 4, Dylan Mosness 5 5-9 16, Manu Melo 0 5-6 5, Aiden Luker 2 2-2 7, Ark 0 0-2 0, Spaulding 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 23-35 56.

FLATHEAD — Brodee Zahn 2 0-0 5, Lyric Ersland 11 1-2 26, Korbin Eaton 2 2-2 7, Jordan Griffin 3 2-4 10, Dustyn Franchini-White 0 0-0 0, Stephen Riley 0 0-0 0, Gabe St. Germain 0 0-0 0, Gabe Sims 0 0-0 0, Brody Thornsberry 0 0-0 0, tyler Williams 0 0-0 0, David Moody 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 5-8 48.

3-point goals — Helena 3 (Wetzel, Mosness, Luker), Flathead 7 (Ersland 3, Griffin 2, Zahn, Eaton). Fouls — Helena 13, Flathead 28. Fouled out — Griffin, Ersland.