Who will run in Preakness 2024? Mystik Dan and others who could be in field at Pimlico
With the 2024 Kentucky Derby in the books after Mystik Dan edged Sierra Leone by less than a nose at the finish line, it's time to turn our attention to the second leg of horse racing's Triple Crown.
The Preakness Stakes is set for the third Saturday in May with the winner's purse increasing to $2 million from $1.5 million in 2023, when Mage, who won the Derby last year, was the only horse to compete in the first two legs of the Triple Crown.
The Preakness draw is set for 5:30 p.m. Monday, May 13.
Here’s a look at horses considered possible to run in the Grade 1 Preakness Stakes on May 18 at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore.
Copper Tax
Trainer: Gary Capuano
Jockey: J.G. Torrealba
Sire: Copper Bullet
Last race: Won Federico Tesio Stakes on April 20 at Laurel Park
Imagination
Trainer: Bob Baffert
Jockey: Frankie Dettori
Sire: Into Mischief
Last race: Second in Grade 1 Santa Anita Derby on April 6 at Santa Anita Park
Informed Patriot
Trainer: Steve Asmussen
Jockey: Ricardo Santana Jr.
Sire: Hard Spun
Last race: Won Bathhouse Row Stakes on April 20 at Oaklawn Park
Muth
Trainer: Bob Baffert
Jockey: Juan Hernandez
Sire: Good Magic
Last race: Won Grade 1 Arkansas Derby on March 30 at Oaklawn Park
Mystik Dan
Trainer: Kenny McPeek
Jockey: Brian Hernandez Jr.
Sire: Goldencents
Last race: Won Grade 1 Kentucky Derby on May 4 at Churchill Downs
Patriot Spirit
Trainer: Michael Campbell
Jockey: Julio Felix
Sire: Constitution
Last race: Won Illinois Derby on April 21 at Hawthorne
Seize the Grey
Trainer: D. Wayne Lukas
Jockey: Jaime Torres
Sire: Arrogate
Last race: Won Grade 2 Pat Day Mile on May 4 at Churchill Downs
Tuscan Gold
Trainer: Chad Brown
Jockey: Tyler Gaffalione
Sire: Medaglia d’Oro
Last race: Third in Grade 2 Louisiana Derby on March 23 at Fair Grounds
Uncle Heavy
Trainer: Butch Reid
Jockey: Mychel Sanchez
Sire: Social Inclusion
Last race: Fifth in Grade 2 Wood Memorial on April 6 at Aqueduct
Contributing: Scooby Axson.
This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Preakness Stakes 2024 horses: List of possible entries for May 18 race