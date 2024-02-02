Advertisement

Late run lifts Stanford past Arizona State in Tempe

Pac-12 Network

Stanford men’s basketball ended on a 17-2 run to claim a 71-62 victory over Arizona State on Thursday, Feb. 1 in Tempe. Brandon Angel finished with a game-high 19 points, while Maxime Raynaud grabbed a game-high 17 rebounds to go along with 12 points for the Cardinal.