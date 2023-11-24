Run game vs. Penn State preparing Michigan football for Ohio State

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The difference between the Michigan football rushing offense between the past two years and this year has been stark. The Wolverines had the 15th-rated rushing offense in 2021 and fifth-best ground attack in 2022. However, in 2023, it’s been middling at No. 50 overall.

There are several reasons for this. One, teams have loaded the box after witnessing TCU stymying the rushing attack in the 2022 College Football Playoff semifinal, and decided that forcing quarterback J.J. McCarthy to beat you is the path of most resistance. Two, both Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards are coming off of injuries and neither has quite looked as dominant. Three, the new-look offensive line hasn’t been quite as cohesive as the previous units — though it’s had its moments.

But a change came against Penn State, when Michigan ran 46 times for 227 yards (4.93 yards per carry). Though still shy of the 2022 averages, it’s right in line with the type of performance that was customary in the previous two years — and ranked the second-best rushing performance of the year.

Against Ohio State on Saturday, Michigan knows it must run the ball and it must do it well to win. And given what happened against Penn State and the then-best rush defense, the Wolverines are confident they’ll be able to make some headway against the Buckeyes in a similar fashion if needed.

“I think I said it to you guys one point — we have to probably run the ball to win the game at some point,” senior right guard Zak Zinter said. “I think we’re able to do that and (it) just gives us confidence to build off of. We made a lot of mistakes that game (Penn State) as well so just something for us to build off of as we go through the week.”

So what will it take for Michigan to be able to run well against the Buckeyes?

Will it take energy up front? Vision and patience by the backs? Speed, misdirection, different schemes than what Ohio State is used to? J.J. McCarthy and his legs? Likely, all of the above, and then more, Zinter says.

“I think a little bit everything,” Zinter said. “Going into that game we know we got to get the run game going. So we get the run game going, it can open up the pass game, can make everything a whole lot easier. As an O-line, we know that going in the game and definitely the energy is gonna be there you know, fans are gonna be on our side and going crazy. So I think it’s a little bit of everything.”

Last year, Ohio State entered The Game with one of the best rushing defenses in the country, but, after a slow start, Michigan managed to carry the ball 35 times for 252 yards — bolstered by 75-yard and 85-yard touchdown runs by Donovan Edwards.

The Wolverines showed promise against Penn State in Week 11. Now they’ll need to step it up that much more in Week 13.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire