LIVE: Run for Fun | Running all 6 World Major Marathons

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — In this week’s episode of Run for Fun, we discuss the six World Major Marathons. These marathons are Tokyo, Berlin, Boston, Chicago, London and New York City. Professional and recreational runners from around the world train to tackle the 26.2 miles in each of these cities.

The marathons are difficult to get into because so many people want to run them each year, and there is a cap limit on the number of runners for each race.

There are only 11,000 runners who have been able to enter and finish all six races. When that happens, the runner gets an additional medal that represents the six stars of each race. Leigh Spann and Coach Maria sit down with a runner from Tampa who has completed all six stars.

Sandi Lake helps create and host races in the Tampa Bay area, and she has traveled to races across the country and around the world. She’s lined up at all six of the World Major Marathons and crossed the finish line 26.2 miles later. She explains what it takes to get into each race as well as what she liked about each course. Each one offers different challenges and highlights.

Getting to travel and be part of the global running community adds joy and fun to a lifetime of running. For more tips on making running more enjoyable, be sure to watch or listen to previous episodes of Run for Fun.

