Run for Fun: Raising money for charity while training for race

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – In this week’s episode, we take a closer look at what it takes to raise money for charities that offer entries into major marathons.

In many of the most popular marathons around the world, there are a few ways to get an official entry: register for the race lottery, qualify with a fast enough marathon time, or run for a charity.

The charities are assigned a certain number of bibs that can be used for a race. Runners work with these charities to raise the specified amount of money to get one of the bibs.

Leigh Spann and Coach Maria chat with Flavia Gillis, who has run all six of the World Major Marathons by raising thousands of dollars for various charities.

Gillis explains why it’s important for her to take on the challenge of fundraising while training to run a 26.2-mile race.

Knowing that you’re running for something bigger than yourself can make training more special and enjoyable. For more ways to make running fun, be sure to watch or listen to previous episodes of Run for Fun.

