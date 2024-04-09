Run for Fun: Looking ahead to the Boston Marathon

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — In this week’s episode of Run for Fun, we get ready for the legendary Boston Marathon. This race started in 1897, and it is the most prestigious road race in the world.

Professional runners race through the same Boston streets as recreational runners. For non-professionals, it is difficult to even make it to the starting line. One way to run “Boston” is to qualify. To be eligible, a runner needs to run a different marathon at a specific speed (based on age) in the 12 months before the Boston Marathon.

Charity runners are also on the course. A few charities have a limited number of entries, and runners raise thousands of dollars for those charities to be gifted the entry.

The Boston Marathon course is difficult, and it’s famous for the various neighborhoods it winds through before the runners cross the finish line on Boylston Street.

Coach Maria has run this race several times, and she discusses the best way to pace the famous course. She and Leigh Spann chat about what it’s like to run the race and what runners should expect this year with the weather.

Because the Boston Marathon is run on Patriot’s Day, it’s a city-wide holiday, and crowds come out in droves. It’s a fun way to celebrate the sport of distance running. For more ways to find the joy and fun in running, be sure to watch or listen to previous episodes of Run for Fun.

