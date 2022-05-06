A run through the field: Odds and info on every 2022 Kentucky Derby contender

1. Mo Donegal

Odds: 10-1

Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr., 29. Puerto Rico native won three Eclipse Awards from 2018-20. Best Derby finish: 4th with Improbable in 2019.

Trainer: Todd Pletcher, 54. Texas native has record seven Eclipse Awards and trained Derby winners Super Saver, Always Dreaming.

Owner: Donegal Racing is led by Jerry Crawford and has had three Derby starters, including Paddy O’Prado and Dullahan (both 3rd).

Breeder: Ashview Farm & Colts Neck Stables

Pedigree: Uncle Mo — Callingmissbrown by Pulpit

Foaled: April 19, 2019

2022: 2 starts, 1-0-1, $424,000

2021: 3 starts, 2-0-1, $197,800

Last start: 1st in Wood Memorial, April 9

2. Happy Jack

Odds: 30-1

Jockey: Rafael Bejarano, 39. Peru native is 0-for-11 in Derby, with best finish of 4th with Papa Clem in 2009.

Trainer: Doug O’Neill, 53. Michigan native has had seven Derby starters, including winners I’ll Have Another (2012), Nyquist (2016) and runner-up Hot Rod Charlie last year.

Owner: Calumet Farm is now owned by Kentucky native Brad Kelley and has had record eight Derby winners, all between 1941 and 1968.

Breeder: Calumet Farm

Pedigree: Oxbow — Tapitstry by Tapit

Foaled: March 17, 2019

2022: 4 starts, 1-0-2, $182,200

2021: No starts

Last start: 3rd in Santa Anita Derby, April 9

3. Epicenter

Odds: 7-2

Jockey: Joel Rosario, 37. Dominican Republic native is reigning Eclipse Award winner and won the 2013 Derby with Orb.

Trainer: Steve Asmussen, 56. South Dakota native is a Hall of Famer with the dubious record of 23 Derby starters without a victory.

Owner: Winchell Thoroughbreds LLC, started by the late Verne Winchell, who founded Winchell’s doughnut company and was CEO of Denny’s restaurants.

Breeder: Westwind Farms

Pedigree: Not This Time — Silent Candy by Candy Ride

Foaled: Jan. 29, 2019

2022: 3 starts, 2-1-0, $880,000

2021: 3 starts, 2-0-0, $130,639

Last start: 1st in Louisiana Derby, March 26

4. Summer Is Tomorrow

Odds: 30-1

Jockey: Mickael Barzalona, 30. France native has won the Dubai World Cup, Epsom Derby and Breeders’ Cup Turf. This is his first Kentucky Derby.

Trainer: Bhupat Seemar, 45. India native is in his first year as a trainer and has previously been an assistant to his uncle, six-time UAE champion Satish Seemar, as well as Bob Baffert.

Owner: Michael Hilary Burke and Negar Burke

Breeder: Former Kentucky Gov. Brereton C. Jones

Pedigree: Summer Front — Always Tomorrow by Badge of Silver

Foaled: April 24, 2019

2022: 4 starts, 1-2-0, $249,634

2021: 3 starts, 1-1-0, $17,972

Last start: 2nd in UAE Derby, March 26

5. Smile Happy

Odds: 20-1

Jockey: Corey Lanerie, 47. Louisiana native lives in Louisville, has 19 riding titles at Churchill Downs (second to Pat Day) and was 2nd in 2017 with Lookin At Lee.

Trainer: Kenny McPeek, 59. Arkansas native has won the Preakness, Belmont Stakes but is 0-for-6 in the Derby. This is his first Derby since 2013.

Owner: Lucky Seven Stable is based in Louisville and led by Mike Mackin.

Breeder: Moreau Bloodstock Int’l Inc. & White Bloodstock LLC

Pedigree: Runhappy — Pleasant Smile by Pleasant Tap

Foaled: Feb. 20, 2019

2022: 2 starts, 0-2-0, $265,000

2021: 2 starts, 2-0-0, $284,810

Last start: 2nd in Blue Grass Stakes, April 9

6. Messier

Odds: 8-1

Jockey: John Velazquez, 50. Puerto Rico native is one of 11 jockeys with three or more Derby wins (Animal Kingdom, Always Dreaming and Authentic).

Trainer: Tim Yakteen, 57. Born and raised in Germany, he came to the U.S. in 1982 and settled in California. This is his first Derby.

Owner: SF Racing, Starlight Racing, Madaket Stables, et al

Breeder: Sam-Son Farm

Pedigree: Empire Maker — Checkered Past by Smart Strike

Foaled: March 24, 2019

2022: 2 starts, 1-1-0, $270,000

2021: 4 starts, 2-2-0, $165,600

Last start: 2nd in Santa Anita Derby, April 9

7. Crown Pride

Odds: 20-1

Jockey: Christophe Lemaire, 42. France native has been leading jockey in Japan each of the last 5 years and has his first Derby mount.

Trainer: Koichi Shintani, 45. Japan native started training on his own in 2020 and landed his first major victory in the UAE Derby with Crown Pride.

Owner: Teruya Yoshida runs Shadai Farm, where 1989 Derby champ Sunday Silence was a top stallion for more than a decade.

Breeder: Shadai Farm

Pedigree: Reach the Crown — Emmy’s Pride by King Kamehameha

Foaled: May 4, 2019

2022: 2 starts, 1-0-0, $580,000

2021: 2 starts, 2-0-0, $154,569

Last start: 1st in UAE Derby, March 26

8. Charge It

Odds: 20-1

Jockey: Luis Saez, 29. Panama native has his ninth Derby starter, crossing the finish line first with the DQ’d Maximum Security in 2019 and finishing 3rd with Essential Quality last year.

Trainer: Todd Pletcher, 54. Texas native comes into this race with a record 59 Derby starters, saddling his first contender in 2000.

Owner: Whisper Hill Farm LLC is owned by Mandy Pope, whose family owns discount retail giant Variety Wholesalers.

Breeder: Whisper Hill Farm LLC

Pedigree: Tapit — I’ll Take Charge by Indian Charlie

Foaled: April 3, 2019

2022: 3 starts, 1-2-0, $230,400

2021: No starts

Last start: 2nd in Florida Derby, April 2

9. Tiz the Bomb

Odds: 30-1

Jockey: Brian Hernandez Jr., 36. Louisiana native lives in Louisville and is one of the all-time leading jockeys at Churchill Downs. Best Derby finish: 8th with McCraken in 2017.

Trainer: Kenny McPeek, 59. Arkansas native is a Tates Creek High School and UK graduate. Finished 2nd in 1995 Derby with Tejano Run.

Owner: Leased by McPeek’s Magdalena Racing from Phoenix Thoroughbreds

Breeder: Spendthrift Farm

Pedigree: Hit It a Bomb— Tiz the Key by Tiznow

Foaled: Feb. 2, 2019

2022: 3 starts, 2-0-0, $426,560

2021: 5 starts, 3-1-0, $617,841

Last start: 1st in Jeff Ruby Steaks, April 2

10. Zandon

Odds: 3-1

Jockey: Flavien Prat, 29. France native moved to the USA full time in 2015 and was aboard Derby winner Country House in 2019.

Trainer: Chad Brown, 43. New York native won four Eclipse Awards from 2016-19 and had the Derby runner-up, Good Magic, in 2018.

Owner: Jeff Drown is a Minnesota real estate executive who has owned horses for two decades and never had a Kentucky Derby starter.

Breeder: Former Kentucky Gov. Brereton C. Jones

Pedigree: Upstart — Memories Prevail by Creative Cause

Foaled: March 21, 2019

2022: 2 starts, 1-0-1, $613,500

2021: 2 starts, 1-1-0, $99,500

Last start: 1st in Blue Grass Stakes, April 9

11. Pioneer of Medina

Odds: 30-1

Jockey: Joe Bravo, 50. New Jersey native is riding in his fourth Derby and was most recently 3rd with Danza in 2015.

Trainer: Todd Pletcher, 54. Texas native will have multiple horses in the Derby for the 19th time in the past 23 years.

Owner: Sumaya U.S. Stable is owned by Oussama Aboughazale, whose family is majority shareholder of the fresh produce division of Del Monte Fruit Company.

Breeder: International Equities Holding Inc.

Pedigree: Pioneerof the Nile — Lights of Medina by Eskendereya

Foaled: Feb. 24, 2019

2022: 3 starts, 1-0-1, $150,800

2021: 3 starts, 1-1-1, $30,550

Last start: 3rd in Louisiana Derby, March 26

12. Taiba

Odds: 12-1

Jockey: Mike Smith, 56. New Mexico native has two Derby wins (Giacomo, Justify) and is making his record 28th start. Oldest Derby-winning jockey is Bill Shoemaker (54).

Trainer: Tim Yakteen, 57. California-based trainer is a former assistant for Derby winners Charlie Whittingham and Bob Baffert, who previously trained Taiba and Messier.

Owner: Zedan Racing Stables, owned by Saudi Arabia businessman Amr F. Zedan, who had Medina Spirit in 2021 Derby.

Breeder: Bruce C. Ryan

Pedigree: Gun Runner — Needmore Flattery by Flatter

Foaled: April 13, 2019

2022: 2 starts, 2-0-0, $490,200

2021: No starts

Last start: 1st in Santa Anita Derby, April 9

13. Simplification

Odds: 30-1

Jockey: Jose Ortiz, 28. Puerto Rico native won 2017 Eclipse Award and finished 2nd in 2018 Derby with Good Magic.

Trainer: Antonio Sano, 59. Venezuela native was winningest trainer ever in his home country before moving to the U.S. One previous Derby starter: Gunnevera (7th in 2017).

Owner: Tami Bobo is based in Ocala, Fla., and has worked with horses since she was a teenager.

Breeder: France Weiner & Irwin Weiner

Pedigree: Not This Time — Simply Confection by Candy Ride

Foaled: Feb. 28, 2019

2022: 4 starts, 2-1-1, $482,150

2021: 3 starts, 1-0-1, $33,200

Last start: 3rd in Florida Derby, April 2

14. Barber Road

Odds: 30-1

Jockey: Reylu Gutierrez, 25. Rochester, N.Y., native is the son of a trainer and will make his first Derby start.

Trainer: John Ortiz, 36. Colombia native started training on his own in 2016, won his first graded stakes at Keeneland and will have his first Derby starter this year.

Owner: WSS Racing, LLC is owned by former Wal-Mart CEO Bill Simon, who got into horse racing a few years ago.

Breeder: Susan Forrester & Judy Curry

Pedigree: Race Day — Encounter by Southern Image

Foaled: March 8, 2019

2022: 4 starts, 0-3-1, $550,000

2021: 4 starts, 2-1-0, $100,720

Last start: 2nd in Arkansas Derby, April 2

15. White Abarrio

Odds: 10-1

Jockey: Tyler Gaffalione, 27. Florida native has had four Derby starters, finishing 7th (and winning the Preakness) with War of Will in 2019.

Trainer: Saffie Joseph Jr., 35. Barbados native is a third-generation horseman with one previous Derby starter: Ny Traffic (8th in 2020).

Owner: CZ Racing Stable (Clint Cornett) and La Milagrosa Stable (Antonio Pagnano) have their first Derby horse.

Breeder: Spendthrift Farm

Pedigree: Race Day — Catching Diamonds by Into Mischief

Foaled: March 18, 2019

2022: 2 starts, 2-0-0, $731,600

2021: 3 starts, 2-0-1, $92,050

Last start: 1st in Florida Derby, April 2

16. Cyberknife

Odds: 20-1

Jockey: Florent Geroux, 35. France native rode 2021 Derby champ Mandaloun, as well as stars like Gun Runner and Monomoy Girl.

Trainer: Brad Cox, 42. Louisville native trained 2021 Derby champ Mandaloun and has won the Eclipse Award the past two years.

Owner: Gold Square LLC is owned by Florida-based Al Gold, who has his first Grade 1 winner with Cyberknife.

Breeder: Ken & Sarah Ramsey

Pedigree: Gun Runner — Awesome Flower by Flower Alley

Foaled: March 14, 2019

2022: 3 starts, 2-0-0, $785,000

2021: 3 starts, 1-2-0, $75,000

Last start: 1st in Arkansas Derby, April 2

17. Classic Causeway

Odds: 30-1

Jockey: Julien Leparoux, 38. France native has nine Churchill Downs riding titles and is 0-for-13 in the Derby with a best finish of 4th (Classic Empire in 2017).

Trainer: Brian Lynch, 58. Australia native is a former assistant to Bobby Frankel and will saddle his first Derby starter.

Owner: Kentucky West Racing LLC and Clarke M. Cooper

Breeder: Kentucky West Racing LLC & Clarke M. Cooper Family Living Trust

Pedigree: Giant’s Causeway — Private World by Thunder Gulch

Foaled: Feb. 22, 2019

2022: 3 starts, 2-0-0, $340,000

2021: 3 starts, 1-1-1, $181,100

Last start: 11th in Florida Derby, April 2

18. Tawny Port

Odds: 30-1

Jockey: Ricardo Santana Jr., 29. Panama native has his eighth Derby starter, with best finish of 5th on Max Player in 2020.

Trainer: Brad Cox, 42. Became the first Louisville native to win the Derby when Mandaloun was placed first after Medina Spirit’s DQ from last year’s race.

Owner: Peachtree Stable is owned by John Fort, who’s had three previous Derby starters, including runner-up Invisible Ink in 2001.

Breeder: WinStar Farm LLC

Pedigree: Pioneerof the Nile — Livi Makenzie by Macho Uno

Foaled: March 21, 2019

2022: 4 starts, 2-1-0, $389,800

2021: 1 start, 1-0-0, $37,200

Last start: 1st in Lexington Stakes, April 16

19. Zozos

Odds: 20-1

Jockey: Manny Franco, 27. Puerto Rico native is riding in his fourth Derby and finished 2nd with favorite Tiz the Law in 2020.

Trainer: Brad Cox, 42. Louisville native has won eight Breeders’ Cup races since 2018, including last year’s Classic with Knicks Go.

Owner: Barry and Joni Butzow, of Minnesota, are members of the Canterbury Park Hall of Fame and have their first Derby starter this year.

Breeder: Barry & Joni Butzow

Pedigree: Munnings — Papa’s Forest by Forestry

Foaled: March 18, 2019

2022: 3 starts, 2-1-0, $291,200

2021: No starts

Last start: 2nd in Louisiana Derby, March 26

20. Ethereal Road

Odds: Scratched

Jockey: Luis Contreras, 36. Mexico native has his 3rd Derby mount with a best finish of 6th on Bravazo in 2018.

Trainer: D. Wayne Lukas, 86. Wisconsin native won four Derbys from 1988 to 1999 and will have his 50th starter in the race this year, his 30th Derby overall.

Owner: Julie Gilbert and Aaron Sones, and wife-and-husband team who had 16th-place Trojan Nation in 2016.

Breeder: Paul Pompa Jr.

Pedigree: Quality Road — Sustained by War Front

Foaled: Feb. 9, 2019

2022: 4 starts, 1-1-0, $281,400

2021: 3 starts, 0-0-1, $13,145

Last start: 4th in Lexington Stakes, April 16

21. Rich Strike

Odds: 30-1

Jockey: Sonny Leon, 32. Venezuela native began his riding career in 2015 in Florida and has never had a Derby mount.

Trainer: Eric Reed, 57. Lexington-based trainer has nearly 1,500 wins since beginning career in 1985, and this would be his first Derby.

Owner: RED TR-Racing, LLC is owned by Oklahoma native Rick Dawson.

Breeder: Calumet Farm

Pedigree: Keen Ice — Gold Strike by Smart Strike

Foaled: April 25, 2019

2022: 3 starts, 0-0-2, $72,500

2021: 4 starts, 1-0-1, $38,789

Last start: 3rd in Jeff Ruby Steaks, April 2

Note: Rich Strike drew into the race following the Friday scratch of Ethereal Road.

22. Rattle N Roll

Odds: Scratched

Jockey: James Graham, 42. Ireland native has ridden in two Derbys, including 8th-place finish with Lone Sailor in 2018.

Trainer: Kenny McPeek, 59. Arkansas native entered 2022 at No. 4 on Keeneland’s all-time win list with 250 victories.

Owner: Lucky Seven Stable is based in Louisville and led by Mike Mackin.

Breeder: St. Simon Place

Pedigree: Connect — Jazz Tune by Johannesburg

Foaled: April 12, 2019

2022: 3 starts, 0-0-0, $56,500

2021: 4 starts, 2-0-1, $379,460

Last start: 6th in Blue Grass Stakes, April 9

Note: Rattle N Roll was an also-eligible for the Derby but did not make the race.

