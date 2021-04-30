A run through the field: Odds and info on every 2021 Kentucky Derby contender

1. Known Agenda

Odds: 6-1

Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr., 28. Puerto Rico native won Eclipse Award in 2018, 2019 and 2020. Best Derby finish is 4th on Improbable in ’19.

Trainer: Todd Pletcher, 53. Texas native won the Derby with Super Saver (2010) and Always Dreaming (2017).

Owner: St. Elias Stables is owned by Vincent Viola, a West Point grad, owner of the NHL’s Florida Panthers and co-owner of Always Dreaming.

Breeder: St. Elias Stables

Pedigree: Curlin — Byrama by Byron

Foaled: March 22, 2018

2021: 3 starts, 2-0-0, $467,100

2020: 3 starts, 1-1-1, $74,600

Last start: 1st in Florida Derby, March 27.

2. Like the King

Odds: 50-1

Jockey: Drayden Van Dyke, 26. Louisville native was raised in Arkansas and has ridden in two Derbys so far, including a 4th on Instilled Regard in 2018.

Trainer: Wesley Ward, 53. Washington native maintains a year-round base at Keeneland and has never had a Derby starter.

Owner: M Racing Group LLC is owned by Puerto Rico native and Las Vegas entrepreneur Mickey Gonzalez.

Breeder: Horseshoe Racing LLC

Pedigree: Palace Malice — Like a Queen by Corinthian

Foaled: Feb. 13, 2018

2021: 2 starts, 1-1-0, $161,300

2020: 4 starts, 2-1-1, $39,380

Last start: 1st in Jeff Ruby Steaks, March 27.

3. Brooklyn Strong

Odds: 50-1

Jockey: Umberto Rispoli, 32. Italy native moved to U.S. last year and will be in his first Derby.

Trainer: Danny Velazquez, 37. Philadelphia-based trainer is a former jockey and Brooklyn Strong is his first graded stakes winner.

Owner: Mark Schwartz, a retired insurance executive, was born and raised in Brooklyn and attended races at Aqueduct as a kid. This is his first Derby.

Breeder: Cheryl Prudhomme & Dr. Michael Gallivan

Pedigree: Wicked Strong — Riviera Chic by Medaglia d’Oro

Foaled: Jan. 20, 2018

2021: 1 start, 0-0-0, $30,000

2020: 4 starts, 3-0-1, $195,000

Last start: 5th in Wood Memorial, April 3.

4. Keepmeinmind

Odds: 50-1

Jockey: David Cohen, 36. California native began riding career at age 19, was sidelined for three years after a severe leg injury in 2014, and has his first Derby mount this year.

Story continues

Trainer: Robertino Diodoro, 47. Canada native began training in mid-1990s. This is his first Derby.

Owner: Cypress Creek Equine, Arnold Bennewith and Spendthrift Farm LLC (majority owner of 2020 Derby champ Authentic)

Breeder: Southern Equine Stables LLC

Pedigree: Laoban — Inclination by Victory Gallop

Foaled: Feb. 8, 2018

2021: 2 starts, 0-0-0, $30,667

2020: 4 starts, 1-2-1, $394,320

Last start: 5th in Blue Grass Stakes, April 3.

5. Sainthood

Odds: 50-1

Jockey: Corey Lanerie, 46. Louisiana native is 2nd only to Pat Day with 19 Churchill meet titles. Best finish in four Derbys is 2nd on Lookin At Lee in 2017.

Trainer: Todd Pletcher, 53. Texas native was assistant to D. Wayne Lukas before striking out on his own in 1995.

Owner: WinStar Farm and China Horse Club teamed up to win 2018 Derby with Justify.

Breeder: Edward Taylor and Springland Farm

Pedigree: Mshawish — Lemon Hero by Lemon Drop Kid

Foaled: May 15, 2018

2021: 3 starts, 1-2-0, $91,900

2020: No starts

Last start: 2nd in Jeff Ruby Steaks, March 27.

6. O Besos

Odds: 20-1

Jockey: Marcelino Pedroza Jr., 28. Panama native is the son and nephew of jockeys and riding in his first Derby after moving to U.S. to ride as a teenager in 2010.

Trainer: Greg Foley, 63. Louisville-area native had first Derby starter last fall with Major Fed, who finished 10th.

Owner: Bernard Racing LLC, Tagg Team Racing and West Point Thoroughbreds (a part-owner of 2017 Derby winner Always Dreaming).

Breeder: L. Barrett Bernard

Pedigree: Orb — Snuggs and Kisses by Soto

Foaled: March 4, 2018

2021: 3 starts, 1-0-1, $146,600

2020: 2 starts, 1-0-0, $26,024

Last start: 3rd in Louisiana Derby, March 20.

7. Mandaloun

Odds: 15-1

Jockey: Florent Geroux, 34. France native settled in Kentucky in 2015 and was 3rd in 2016 Derby on Gun Runner.

Trainer: Brad Cox, 41. Louisville native grew up a few blocks from Churchill Downs. He had four winners in last year’s Breeders’ Cup.

Owner: Juddmonte Farms Inc. is a four-time Eclipse Award-winning owner and five-time Eclipse Award-winning breeder and was owned by Khalid Abdullah, who passed away in January.

Breeder: Juddmonte Farms

Pedigree: Into Mischief — Brooch by Empire Maker

Foaled: March 18, 2018

2021: 3 starts, 1-0-1, $270,000

2020: 2 starts, 2-0-0, $91,252

Last start: 6th in Louisiana Derby, March 20.

8. Medina Spirit

Odds: 15-1

Jockey: John Velazquez, 49. Puerto Rico native has won Derby three times, including last year with Authentic. This is his 23rd Derby mount, third-most all time.

Trainer: Bob Baffert, 68. Arizona native has won Derby six times (most recently last year with Authentic) and Triple Crown twice (Justify and American Pharoah).

Owner: Zedan Racing Stables Inc., owned by Los Angeles native and Saudi Arabian businessman Amr F. Zedan.

Breeder: Gail Rice

Pedigree: Protonico — Mongolian Changa by Brilliant Speed

Foaled: April 5, 2018

2021: 4 starts, 1-3-0, $290,000

2020: 1 starts, 1-0-0, $25,200

Last start: 2nd in Santa Anita Derby, April 3.

9. Hot Rod Charlie

Odds: 8-1

Jockey: Flavien Prat, 28. France native moved to United States full-time in 2015 and won 2019 Derby aboard Country House.

Trainer: Doug O’Neill, 52. Michigan native is based in California and has won Derby twice in six tries — with I’ll Have Another (2012) and Nyquist (2016).

Owner: Roadrunner Racing, Boat Racing LLC, and William Strauss.

Breeder: Edward A. Cox Jr.

Pedigree: Oxbow — Indian Miss by Indian Charlie

Foaled: April 11, 2018

2021: 2 starts, 1-0-1, $622,000

2020: 5 starts, 1-1-1, $383,700

Last start: 1st in Louisiana Derby, March 20.

10. Midnight Bourbon

Odds: 20-1

Jockey: Mike Smith, 55. New Mexico native and Hall of Famer has won Derby twice (Giacomo and Justify) and will have a record 27th Derby mount Saturday.

Trainer: Steve Asmussen, 55. Texan and Hall of Famer has a record 21 Derby starts without a win.

Owner: Winchell Thoroughbreds LLC, started by the late Verne Winchell, who founded Winchell’s doughnut company and was CEO of Denny’s restaurants.

Breeder: Stonestreet Thoroughbreds

Pedigree: Tiznow — Catch the Moon by Malibu Moon

Foaled: Jan. 25, 2018

2021: 3 starts, 1-1-1, $362,000

2020: 4 starts, 1-1-2, $99,420

Last start: 2nd in Louisiana Derby, March 20.

11. Dynamic One

Odds: 20-1

Jockey: Jose Ortiz, 27. Puerto Rico native won Eclipse Award in 2017 and was second in 2018 Derby aboard Good Magic.

Trainer: Todd Pletcher, 53. Texas native and record 7-time Eclipse Award winner will be eligible for Hall of Fame for first time this year and is considered a shoo-in to make it.

Owner: Repole Stable, Phipps Stable and St. Elias Stable

Breeder: Phipps Stable

Pedigree: Union Rags — Beat the Drums by Smart Strike

Foaled: Feb. 2, 2018

2021: 3 starts, 1-1-0, $185,720

2020: 2 starts, 0-1-0, $8,400

Last start: 2nd in Wood Memorial, April 3.

12. Helium

Odds: 50-1

Jockey: Julien Leparoux, 37. France native is one of all-time winningest jockeys at Keeneland and Churchill Downs. Has 12 Derby starts but no top-3 finishes.

Trainer: Mark Casse, 60. Indianapolis native was inducted into Hall of Fame last year and has been named Canada’s top trainer 13 times.

Owner: DJ Stable LLC, owned by Leonard Green, founder of accounting firm The Green Group.

Breeder: Teneri Farm Inc. and Bernardo Alvarez Calderon

Pedigree: Ironicus — Thundering Emilia by Thunder Gulch

Foaled: April 1, 2018

2021: 1 start, 1-0-0, $210,000

2020: 2 starts, 2-0-0, $77,763

Last start: 1st in Tampa Bay Derby, March 6.

13. Hidden Stash

Odds: 50-1

Jockey: Rafael Bejarano, 38. Peru native won first Grade 1 race at Churchill in 2004. No finishes better than 4th with 10 Derby mounts.

Trainer: Victoria Oliver, 48. St. Louis native grew up in Pittsburgh — daughter of former Churchill chairman G. Watts Humphrey. This is her first Derby.

Owner: BBN Racing, owned by wealth managers Brian Klatsky & Brendan O’Brien and Kentucky Thoroughbred Association President Braxton Lynch.

Breeder: Rhineshire Farm LLC

Pedigree: Constitution — Making Mark Money by Smart Strike

Foaled: March 15, 2018

2021: 3 starts, 0-1-1, $130,000

2020: 4 starts, 1-0-1, $101,062

Last start: 4th in Blue Grass Stakes, April 3.

14. Essential Quality

Odds: 2-1

Jockey: Luis Saez, 28. Panama native crossed finish line first in 2019 Derby with Maximum Security, who was disqualified for interference and placed 17th.

Trainer: Brad Cox, 41. Louisville native is reigning Eclipse Award winner and trains champion Monomoy Girl. This is his first Derby.

Owner: Godolphin was founded by Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and won Eclipse Award as top owner in 2020.

Breeder: Godolphin

Pedigree: Tapit — Delightful Quality by Elusive Quality

Foaled: April 9, 2018

2021: 2 starts, 2-0-0, $930,000

2020: 3 starts, 3-0-0, $1,335,144

Last start: 1st in Blue Grass Stakes, April 3.

15. Rock Your World

Odds: 5-1

Jockey: Joel Rosario, 36. Dominican Republic native won Derby with Orb in 2013. 2nd on national earnings list for jockeys in 2020.

Trainer: John Sadler, 64. California native won 2018 Breeders’ Cup Classic at Churchill Downs with Accelerate in 2018. Best Derby finish in 4 starts is 6th.

Owner: Hronis Racing LLC and Talla Racing LLC

Breeder: Hall of Fame trainer Ron McAnally and Deborah McAnally

Pedigree: Candy Ride — Charm the Maker by Empire Maker

Foaled: Feb. 28, 2018

2021: 3 starts, 3-0-0, $546,600

2020: No starts

Last start: 1st in Santa Anita Derby, April 3.

16. King Fury

Odds: 20-1

Jockey: Brian Hernandez Jr., 35. Louisiana native based in Louisville with two previous Derby mounts, including 8th on McCraken (2017).

Trainer: Kenny McPeek, 58. Born in Arkansas but raised in Lexington, he has six previous Derby starters and a runner-up finish with Tejano Run (1995). Won Preakness with Swiss Skydiver last year.

Owner: Fern Circle Stables and Three Chimneys Farm

Breeder: Heider Family Stables LLC

Pedigree: Curlin — Taris by Flatter

Foaled: Jan. 12, 2018

2021: 1 start, 1-0-0, $120,000

2020: 5 starts, 2-0-0, $142,739

Last start: 1st in Lexington Stakes, April 10.

17. Highly Motivated

Odds: 10-1

Jockey: Javier Castellano, 43. Venezuela native and Hall of Famer won Eclipse Award four times but has 14 Derby starts without a win.

Trainer: Chad Brown, 42. New York native was Eclipse Award winner every year from 2016-19. Best Derby finish in five starts with 2nd with Good Magic (2018).

Owner: Klaravich Stables Inc., owned by hedge fund managers Seth Klarman and William Lawrence.

Breeder: Klaravich Stables

Pedigree: Into Mischief — Strong Incentive by Warrior’s Reward

Foaled: March 23, 2018

2021: 2 starts, 0-1-1, $196,000

2020: 3 starts, 2-1-0, $124,050

Last start: 2nd in Blue Grass Stakes, April 3.

18. Super Stock

Odds: 30-1

Jockey: Ricardo Santana Jr., 28. Panama native has six previous Derby mounts. Best finish was 5th with Max Player last year.

Trainer: Steve Asmussen, 55. Texan and Hall of Famer won Breeders’ Cup Classic with Curlin (2007) and Gun Runner (2017) and has won Preakness twice and Belmont Stakes once.

Owner: Erv Woolsey and Keith Asmussen (father of trainer Steve Asmussen).

Breeder: Pedro Gonzalez and PJ Gonzalez

Pedigree: Dialed In — Super Girlie by Closing Argument

Foaled: April 12, 2018

2021: 2 starts, 1-0-0, $650,000

2020: 6 starts, 1-2-2, $154,762

Last start: 1st in Arkansas Derby, April 10.

19. Soup and Sandwich

Odds: 30-1

Jockey: Tyler Gaffalione, 26. Kansas native was 7th in 2019 Derby with War of Will and won Preakness on that horse. Swept all three Churchill meets in 2020.

Trainer: Mark Casse, 60. Indianapolis native earned Kentucky trainer’s license and won first race at Keeneland at age 18. Best Derby finish with 8 starters: Classic Empire (4th in 2017).

Owner: Live Oak Plantation, owned by Charlotte C. Weber, granddaughter of Campbell Soup founder John T. Dorrance.

Breeder: Live Oak Stud

Pedigree: Into Mischief — Souper Scoop by Tapit

Foaled: March 30, 2018

2021: 3 starts, 2-1-0, $203,875

2020: No starts

Last start: 2nd in Florida Derby, March 27.

20. Bourbonic

Odds: 30-1

Jockey: Kendrick Carmouche, 37. Louisiana native won first race at Evangeline Downs at age 16. This is his first Derby mount.

Trainer: Todd Pletcher, 53. Texas native saddled first Derby starter in 2000 and comes into this year with a record 55 Derby starters.

Owner: Calumet Farm has a record eight Derby wins (most recently in 1968) and is now owned by Bowling Green native and billionaire Brad M. Kelley.

Breeder: Calumet Farm

Pedigree: Bernardini — Dancing Afleet by Afleet Alex

Foaled: April 7, 2018

2021: 3 starts, 2-1-0, $438,450

2020: 3 starts, 1-0-0, $27,430

Last start: 1st in Wood Memorial, April 3.

