A run through the field: Odds and info on every 2021 Kentucky Derby contender
1. Known Agenda
Odds: 6-1
Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr., 28. Puerto Rico native won Eclipse Award in 2018, 2019 and 2020. Best Derby finish is 4th on Improbable in ’19.
Trainer: Todd Pletcher, 53. Texas native won the Derby with Super Saver (2010) and Always Dreaming (2017).
Owner: St. Elias Stables is owned by Vincent Viola, a West Point grad, owner of the NHL’s Florida Panthers and co-owner of Always Dreaming.
Breeder: St. Elias Stables
Pedigree: Curlin — Byrama by Byron
Foaled: March 22, 2018
2021: 3 starts, 2-0-0, $467,100
2020: 3 starts, 1-1-1, $74,600
Last start: 1st in Florida Derby, March 27.
2. Like the King
Odds: 50-1
Jockey: Drayden Van Dyke, 26. Louisville native was raised in Arkansas and has ridden in two Derbys so far, including a 4th on Instilled Regard in 2018.
Trainer: Wesley Ward, 53. Washington native maintains a year-round base at Keeneland and has never had a Derby starter.
Owner: M Racing Group LLC is owned by Puerto Rico native and Las Vegas entrepreneur Mickey Gonzalez.
Breeder: Horseshoe Racing LLC
Pedigree: Palace Malice — Like a Queen by Corinthian
Foaled: Feb. 13, 2018
2021: 2 starts, 1-1-0, $161,300
2020: 4 starts, 2-1-1, $39,380
Last start: 1st in Jeff Ruby Steaks, March 27.
3. Brooklyn Strong
Odds: 50-1
Jockey: Umberto Rispoli, 32. Italy native moved to U.S. last year and will be in his first Derby.
Trainer: Danny Velazquez, 37. Philadelphia-based trainer is a former jockey and Brooklyn Strong is his first graded stakes winner.
Owner: Mark Schwartz, a retired insurance executive, was born and raised in Brooklyn and attended races at Aqueduct as a kid. This is his first Derby.
Breeder: Cheryl Prudhomme & Dr. Michael Gallivan
Pedigree: Wicked Strong — Riviera Chic by Medaglia d’Oro
Foaled: Jan. 20, 2018
2021: 1 start, 0-0-0, $30,000
2020: 4 starts, 3-0-1, $195,000
Last start: 5th in Wood Memorial, April 3.
4. Keepmeinmind
Odds: 50-1
Jockey: David Cohen, 36. California native began riding career at age 19, was sidelined for three years after a severe leg injury in 2014, and has his first Derby mount this year.
Trainer: Robertino Diodoro, 47. Canada native began training in mid-1990s. This is his first Derby.
Owner: Cypress Creek Equine, Arnold Bennewith and Spendthrift Farm LLC (majority owner of 2020 Derby champ Authentic)
Breeder: Southern Equine Stables LLC
Pedigree: Laoban — Inclination by Victory Gallop
Foaled: Feb. 8, 2018
2021: 2 starts, 0-0-0, $30,667
2020: 4 starts, 1-2-1, $394,320
Last start: 5th in Blue Grass Stakes, April 3.
5. Sainthood
Odds: 50-1
Jockey: Corey Lanerie, 46. Louisiana native is 2nd only to Pat Day with 19 Churchill meet titles. Best finish in four Derbys is 2nd on Lookin At Lee in 2017.
Trainer: Todd Pletcher, 53. Texas native was assistant to D. Wayne Lukas before striking out on his own in 1995.
Owner: WinStar Farm and China Horse Club teamed up to win 2018 Derby with Justify.
Breeder: Edward Taylor and Springland Farm
Pedigree: Mshawish — Lemon Hero by Lemon Drop Kid
Foaled: May 15, 2018
2021: 3 starts, 1-2-0, $91,900
2020: No starts
Last start: 2nd in Jeff Ruby Steaks, March 27.
6. O Besos
Odds: 20-1
Jockey: Marcelino Pedroza Jr., 28. Panama native is the son and nephew of jockeys and riding in his first Derby after moving to U.S. to ride as a teenager in 2010.
Trainer: Greg Foley, 63. Louisville-area native had first Derby starter last fall with Major Fed, who finished 10th.
Owner: Bernard Racing LLC, Tagg Team Racing and West Point Thoroughbreds (a part-owner of 2017 Derby winner Always Dreaming).
Breeder: L. Barrett Bernard
Pedigree: Orb — Snuggs and Kisses by Soto
Foaled: March 4, 2018
2021: 3 starts, 1-0-1, $146,600
2020: 2 starts, 1-0-0, $26,024
Last start: 3rd in Louisiana Derby, March 20.
7. Mandaloun
Odds: 15-1
Jockey: Florent Geroux, 34. France native settled in Kentucky in 2015 and was 3rd in 2016 Derby on Gun Runner.
Trainer: Brad Cox, 41. Louisville native grew up a few blocks from Churchill Downs. He had four winners in last year’s Breeders’ Cup.
Owner: Juddmonte Farms Inc. is a four-time Eclipse Award-winning owner and five-time Eclipse Award-winning breeder and was owned by Khalid Abdullah, who passed away in January.
Breeder: Juddmonte Farms
Pedigree: Into Mischief — Brooch by Empire Maker
Foaled: March 18, 2018
2021: 3 starts, 1-0-1, $270,000
2020: 2 starts, 2-0-0, $91,252
Last start: 6th in Louisiana Derby, March 20.
8. Medina Spirit
Odds: 15-1
Jockey: John Velazquez, 49. Puerto Rico native has won Derby three times, including last year with Authentic. This is his 23rd Derby mount, third-most all time.
Trainer: Bob Baffert, 68. Arizona native has won Derby six times (most recently last year with Authentic) and Triple Crown twice (Justify and American Pharoah).
Owner: Zedan Racing Stables Inc., owned by Los Angeles native and Saudi Arabian businessman Amr F. Zedan.
Breeder: Gail Rice
Pedigree: Protonico — Mongolian Changa by Brilliant Speed
Foaled: April 5, 2018
2021: 4 starts, 1-3-0, $290,000
2020: 1 starts, 1-0-0, $25,200
Last start: 2nd in Santa Anita Derby, April 3.
9. Hot Rod Charlie
Odds: 8-1
Jockey: Flavien Prat, 28. France native moved to United States full-time in 2015 and won 2019 Derby aboard Country House.
Trainer: Doug O’Neill, 52. Michigan native is based in California and has won Derby twice in six tries — with I’ll Have Another (2012) and Nyquist (2016).
Owner: Roadrunner Racing, Boat Racing LLC, and William Strauss.
Breeder: Edward A. Cox Jr.
Pedigree: Oxbow — Indian Miss by Indian Charlie
Foaled: April 11, 2018
2021: 2 starts, 1-0-1, $622,000
2020: 5 starts, 1-1-1, $383,700
Last start: 1st in Louisiana Derby, March 20.
10. Midnight Bourbon
Odds: 20-1
Jockey: Mike Smith, 55. New Mexico native and Hall of Famer has won Derby twice (Giacomo and Justify) and will have a record 27th Derby mount Saturday.
Trainer: Steve Asmussen, 55. Texan and Hall of Famer has a record 21 Derby starts without a win.
Owner: Winchell Thoroughbreds LLC, started by the late Verne Winchell, who founded Winchell’s doughnut company and was CEO of Denny’s restaurants.
Breeder: Stonestreet Thoroughbreds
Pedigree: Tiznow — Catch the Moon by Malibu Moon
Foaled: Jan. 25, 2018
2021: 3 starts, 1-1-1, $362,000
2020: 4 starts, 1-1-2, $99,420
Last start: 2nd in Louisiana Derby, March 20.
11. Dynamic One
Odds: 20-1
Jockey: Jose Ortiz, 27. Puerto Rico native won Eclipse Award in 2017 and was second in 2018 Derby aboard Good Magic.
Trainer: Todd Pletcher, 53. Texas native and record 7-time Eclipse Award winner will be eligible for Hall of Fame for first time this year and is considered a shoo-in to make it.
Owner: Repole Stable, Phipps Stable and St. Elias Stable
Breeder: Phipps Stable
Pedigree: Union Rags — Beat the Drums by Smart Strike
Foaled: Feb. 2, 2018
2021: 3 starts, 1-1-0, $185,720
2020: 2 starts, 0-1-0, $8,400
Last start: 2nd in Wood Memorial, April 3.
12. Helium
Odds: 50-1
Jockey: Julien Leparoux, 37. France native is one of all-time winningest jockeys at Keeneland and Churchill Downs. Has 12 Derby starts but no top-3 finishes.
Trainer: Mark Casse, 60. Indianapolis native was inducted into Hall of Fame last year and has been named Canada’s top trainer 13 times.
Owner: DJ Stable LLC, owned by Leonard Green, founder of accounting firm The Green Group.
Breeder: Teneri Farm Inc. and Bernardo Alvarez Calderon
Pedigree: Ironicus — Thundering Emilia by Thunder Gulch
Foaled: April 1, 2018
2021: 1 start, 1-0-0, $210,000
2020: 2 starts, 2-0-0, $77,763
Last start: 1st in Tampa Bay Derby, March 6.
13. Hidden Stash
Odds: 50-1
Jockey: Rafael Bejarano, 38. Peru native won first Grade 1 race at Churchill in 2004. No finishes better than 4th with 10 Derby mounts.
Trainer: Victoria Oliver, 48. St. Louis native grew up in Pittsburgh — daughter of former Churchill chairman G. Watts Humphrey. This is her first Derby.
Owner: BBN Racing, owned by wealth managers Brian Klatsky & Brendan O’Brien and Kentucky Thoroughbred Association President Braxton Lynch.
Breeder: Rhineshire Farm LLC
Pedigree: Constitution — Making Mark Money by Smart Strike
Foaled: March 15, 2018
2021: 3 starts, 0-1-1, $130,000
2020: 4 starts, 1-0-1, $101,062
Last start: 4th in Blue Grass Stakes, April 3.
14. Essential Quality
Odds: 2-1
Jockey: Luis Saez, 28. Panama native crossed finish line first in 2019 Derby with Maximum Security, who was disqualified for interference and placed 17th.
Trainer: Brad Cox, 41. Louisville native is reigning Eclipse Award winner and trains champion Monomoy Girl. This is his first Derby.
Owner: Godolphin was founded by Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and won Eclipse Award as top owner in 2020.
Breeder: Godolphin
Pedigree: Tapit — Delightful Quality by Elusive Quality
Foaled: April 9, 2018
2021: 2 starts, 2-0-0, $930,000
2020: 3 starts, 3-0-0, $1,335,144
Last start: 1st in Blue Grass Stakes, April 3.
15. Rock Your World
Odds: 5-1
Jockey: Joel Rosario, 36. Dominican Republic native won Derby with Orb in 2013. 2nd on national earnings list for jockeys in 2020.
Trainer: John Sadler, 64. California native won 2018 Breeders’ Cup Classic at Churchill Downs with Accelerate in 2018. Best Derby finish in 4 starts is 6th.
Owner: Hronis Racing LLC and Talla Racing LLC
Breeder: Hall of Fame trainer Ron McAnally and Deborah McAnally
Pedigree: Candy Ride — Charm the Maker by Empire Maker
Foaled: Feb. 28, 2018
2021: 3 starts, 3-0-0, $546,600
2020: No starts
Last start: 1st in Santa Anita Derby, April 3.
16. King Fury
Odds: 20-1
Jockey: Brian Hernandez Jr., 35. Louisiana native based in Louisville with two previous Derby mounts, including 8th on McCraken (2017).
Trainer: Kenny McPeek, 58. Born in Arkansas but raised in Lexington, he has six previous Derby starters and a runner-up finish with Tejano Run (1995). Won Preakness with Swiss Skydiver last year.
Owner: Fern Circle Stables and Three Chimneys Farm
Breeder: Heider Family Stables LLC
Pedigree: Curlin — Taris by Flatter
Foaled: Jan. 12, 2018
2021: 1 start, 1-0-0, $120,000
2020: 5 starts, 2-0-0, $142,739
Last start: 1st in Lexington Stakes, April 10.
17. Highly Motivated
Odds: 10-1
Jockey: Javier Castellano, 43. Venezuela native and Hall of Famer won Eclipse Award four times but has 14 Derby starts without a win.
Trainer: Chad Brown, 42. New York native was Eclipse Award winner every year from 2016-19. Best Derby finish in five starts with 2nd with Good Magic (2018).
Owner: Klaravich Stables Inc., owned by hedge fund managers Seth Klarman and William Lawrence.
Breeder: Klaravich Stables
Pedigree: Into Mischief — Strong Incentive by Warrior’s Reward
Foaled: March 23, 2018
2021: 2 starts, 0-1-1, $196,000
2020: 3 starts, 2-1-0, $124,050
Last start: 2nd in Blue Grass Stakes, April 3.
18. Super Stock
Odds: 30-1
Jockey: Ricardo Santana Jr., 28. Panama native has six previous Derby mounts. Best finish was 5th with Max Player last year.
Trainer: Steve Asmussen, 55. Texan and Hall of Famer won Breeders’ Cup Classic with Curlin (2007) and Gun Runner (2017) and has won Preakness twice and Belmont Stakes once.
Owner: Erv Woolsey and Keith Asmussen (father of trainer Steve Asmussen).
Breeder: Pedro Gonzalez and PJ Gonzalez
Pedigree: Dialed In — Super Girlie by Closing Argument
Foaled: April 12, 2018
2021: 2 starts, 1-0-0, $650,000
2020: 6 starts, 1-2-2, $154,762
Last start: 1st in Arkansas Derby, April 10.
19. Soup and Sandwich
Odds: 30-1
Jockey: Tyler Gaffalione, 26. Kansas native was 7th in 2019 Derby with War of Will and won Preakness on that horse. Swept all three Churchill meets in 2020.
Trainer: Mark Casse, 60. Indianapolis native earned Kentucky trainer’s license and won first race at Keeneland at age 18. Best Derby finish with 8 starters: Classic Empire (4th in 2017).
Owner: Live Oak Plantation, owned by Charlotte C. Weber, granddaughter of Campbell Soup founder John T. Dorrance.
Breeder: Live Oak Stud
Pedigree: Into Mischief — Souper Scoop by Tapit
Foaled: March 30, 2018
2021: 3 starts, 2-1-0, $203,875
2020: No starts
Last start: 2nd in Florida Derby, March 27.
20. Bourbonic
Odds: 30-1
Jockey: Kendrick Carmouche, 37. Louisiana native won first race at Evangeline Downs at age 16. This is his first Derby mount.
Trainer: Todd Pletcher, 53. Texas native saddled first Derby starter in 2000 and comes into this year with a record 55 Derby starters.
Owner: Calumet Farm has a record eight Derby wins (most recently in 1968) and is now owned by Bowling Green native and billionaire Brad M. Kelley.
Breeder: Calumet Farm
Pedigree: Bernardini — Dancing Afleet by Afleet Alex
Foaled: April 7, 2018
2021: 3 starts, 2-1-0, $438,450
2020: 3 starts, 1-0-0, $27,430
Last start: 1st in Wood Memorial, April 3.
