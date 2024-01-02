Advertisement

Will run defense doom Dak Prescott, Cowboys in the playoffs? | The Exempt List

Charles McDonald
NFL writer
Yahoo Sports NFL writer Charles McDonald is joined by PFF’s Seth Galina to discuss their confidence level in Dallas and their quarterback Dak Prescott winning in the playoffs this season. Hear the full conversation on “The Exempt List with Charles McDonald” - part of the “Zero Blitz” podcast - and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.