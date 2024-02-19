'This run can't continue, and I don't think it will'

West Ham expert view

Nottingham Forest’s win felt very David Moyes-esque. Tight game, few clear cut chances, and getting over the line when the result could have gone either way. It’s the type of victory the West Ham manager has built a long and successful career on. The glaring issue was, the Scot was on the receiving end of such a performance.

I’m confident even if the Hammers would have won, there would have been some keen to voice the opinion that Moyes’ time is up. As I put to him in the post-match interview it’s hard for any manager to please the entire fan base, especially amid a poor run of form.

Three straight defeats, 11 goals conceded, and none scored. It seems a quite freakish sequence of results for the Premier Leagues third most experienced manager. History proves my suspicions to be right. Only once before has a David Moyes side conceded more goals in three consecutive English top flight league games. The summer of 2005, Everton shipped 12 goals across the final two games of one campaign, followed up by an opening day defeat in the new season.

West Ham, like many other clubs, are known for a great away following. Their fans comfortably filled the two thirds of the lower tier Bridgford Stand they were allocated. The majority of those who made the trip to the City Ground, to my eyes and ears, were fully behind the team and manager. There were no boos at full-time, and even a wry sense of humour shown by the muted chant of ‘How (four letter expletive) must you be, it was only 2-0’.

There was though a clearly visible ‘Moyes out’ banner, which was accompanied in close proximity, by a short line of people holding aloft a series of A4 laminated placards portraying the same sentiment, which unlike the banner, I had to use my binoculars to read.

This poor run can’t continue for West Ham, and personally I don’t feel it will. One man who remains unfazed is Moyes, and I fully respect how his steely response to my question about the banner continued when speaking to written media. “Maybe they [the fans] want a change," he said. "Maybe they’ve had managers who excite them more. But the one who is sitting here wins more.”