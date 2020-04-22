No game in this century has changed more narratives and the way people view more people involved with college basketball than Wisconsin’s win over a then 38-0 Kentucky team in the 2015 Final Four. Rob Dauster and Bobby Reagan, the resident CBT Kentucky fan, dive into that game and why so many of the storylines that have come out of it are wrong.

Run It Back Podcast: Rewatching 2015’s Kentucky-Wisconsin Final Four tilt originally appeared on NBCSports.com