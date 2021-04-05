Run it back: Packers bring back nearly every significant contributor from 2020

Zach Kruse
·3 min read
In the moments following the end of the NFC Championship Game in January, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers openly wondered about the immediate future for himself and many of his teammates in Green Bay. The bitter end to a magical season still fresh, Rodgers was right to wonder if his team would look much different to start the 2021 season.

“Just the uncertainties is tough and the finality of it,” Rodgers said.

A complicated salary cap situation and several players with expiring contracts made for plenty of uncertainty.

Despite the challenges, Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst didn’t gut his team. Instead, he went out of his way – using rarely-used salary cap tricks, at least for the Packers – to bring back nearly every significant contributor from the 2020 team, giving Rodgers a chance to run it back with a roster that won 13 games and produced the No. 1 scoring offense in football a year ago.

In just the last month, the Packers re-signed running back Aaron Jones, cornerback Kevin King, tight end Marcedes Lewis, defensive lineman Tyler Lancaster and safety Will Redmond. They restructured deals for six different veterans, including edge rusher Preston Smith. Restricted tenders were issued to tight end Robert Tonyan and cornerback Chandon Sullivan. Receiver Allen Lazard received an exclusive rights tender.

The work probably isn’t done, but the Packers’ core from 2020 is almost nearly intact. Center Corey Linsley, right tackle Rick Wagner, running back Jamaal Williams and linebacker Christian Kirksey will be the only significant departures. The exodus could have featured a much longer list and reshaped the look of the 2021 team.

A nearly-intact roster will provide what could be a final opportunity for this collection of players to achieve the ultimate goal.

The Packers will return 15 of their top 18 players in offensive snaps, 15 of their top 16 players in defensive snaps and their top 14 players in special teams snaps.

If safety Raven Greene is re-signed at some point, the Packers will have back 18 of their top 19 players on defense and their top 16 players on special teams. Given the team’s previous moves, Greene not returning would be a minor surprise.

The Packers were good enough to win the Super Bowl last season. This was a team that earned the top seed in the NFC, led the league in scoring, had the NFL’s MVP at quarterback and hosted the NFC title game. A poorly-played game at home against a similarly-talented foe robbed the Packers of a chance to play in the Super Bowl.

This offseason could have provided a pivot point for Gutekunst and the Packers. With so many free agents and a cap situation in need of fixing, a chance to reset the roster and chart a different path for the future was possible.

The Packers picked running it back with the 2020 roster. This will be last year’s team plus rookie supplements and maybe a veteran or two added late in the free agency process.

Change is coming in 2022 – there’s almost no way around it, regardless of the quarterback situation. But with almost all the major cast members back, the 2021 team will get a real chance to finish what last year’s team couldn’t.

