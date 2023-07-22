Rumors regarding Ohio State and Kynstonn Viliamu-Asa ahead of his decision tomorrow

One of Ohio State top remaining targets for their 2024 recruiting class is California linebacker Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa.

The 6-foot, 3-inch, 230 pound ‘backer is set to make his decision tomorrow with three schools still in the running: Notre Dame, USC, and the Buckeyes. This recruitment is coming down to the wire and the No. 8 ranked linebacker and 102nd overall player according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings could conceivably pick any of his three finalists.

Each school has its advantages, the Trojans have proximity, the Irish have a great mix of athletics and academics and the Buckeyes have program prestige and development of players — to name a few reasons.

Let’s take a look at all what some insiders believe Viliamu-Asa will do tomorrow.

247Sports Tom Loy

What Loy is saying

The Notre Dame insider believes that “the Ohio State Buckeyes have the most optimism at this point.” Loy does say that he doesn’t think Viliamu-Asa knows where he’s headed at the moment.

Irish Sports Daily’s Christian McCollum

2024 CA LB Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa (@AsaViliamu) says he has a "good idea" what school he's going to choose, but will take this week to pray about it before Sunday's announcement. “Just praying, making sure it's the right thing that God wants me to do…”https://t.co/lHCY6j5xbT — Irish Sports Daily (@ISDUpdate) July 17, 2023

What Christian is saying

In a report from earlier in the week, McCollum got this nugget from the linebacker, “regardless of if it is Notre Dame or not, they’re still going to love me and respect my decision and my relationship is still there.” Viliamu-Asa also tells him that he has “a good idea” where he’d like to commit.

Lettermen Row’s Matt Parker

With linebacker target Edwin Spillman recently committed to Tennessee, the next 48 hours are entirely about Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa for Ohio State.https://t.co/WAvJPi8Zyx — Matt Parker (@MattParkerLR) July 21, 2023

What Parker is saying

Another that really doesn’t know where Viliamu-Asa is headed. The sources for Lettermen Row “have confirmed that neither of the three schools has been told a decision as of today.” Today was Friday, so Parker still doesn’t have an idea where he is headed.

Trojans Wire’s Donovan James breaks down the linebacker

James’ breakdown

What our friend Donovan is working on at Trojans Wire. Good stuff.

247Sports Bill Kurelic

The latest edition of my #OhioState "Recruiting Rumblings, Rumors and Other Items of Interest" column. https://t.co/eAGVPSBPBL — Bill Kurelic (@Bill_Kurelic) July 22, 2023

What Bill is saying

It seems like Kurelic’s info is that it’s really down to two schools, Notre Dame and the Buckeyes. He is told that Viliamu-Asa “sees the opportunity to play early at either Ohio State or Notre Dame as being strong.” The only insider who has given a definitive leader is Kurelic, who says “one source told me ‘the safest best right now is the Buckeyes.’”

Prediction

Looking at all the info surrounding linebacker Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa, it looks like a BOOM for the Buckeyes tomorrow — "The" Mike F Chen (@MikeFChen) July 22, 2023

A guess

It’s clearly hard to really give one school an advantage over the other after looking at all the current info. If there is one consistent theme it’s that it looks like Ohio State is the favorite. With that said, I’m going with the Buckeyes adding a huge commitment of linebacker Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa.

