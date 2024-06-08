Are the rumors that the Oklahoma City Thunder are interested in Chicago Bulls forward Patrick Williams true?

Are the rumors that the Oklahoma City Thunder are interested in Chicago Bulls forward Patrick Williams true? If they are, this is a scenario some fans of the team think that the Bulls’ front office absolutely cannot screw up.

Concerns that Chicago could see yet another talented young player walk out the door for nothing are understandable given the lack of action to prevent such a thing in the recent past by Bulls general manager Arturans Karnisovas and company. Could it end up happening once again with Williams’ free agency, or have they learned from their (many) mistakes in that regard?

The folks behind the “Bulls Central” YouTube channel took some time to put together a new clip making such a case themselves.

Take a look at the clip embedded above to hear what they had to say about Williams as an Oklahoma City-bound free agency flight threat this offseason.

Story originally appeared on Lonzo Wire