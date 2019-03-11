Rumors fly of Ryan Tannehill landing in Jacksonville

The Dolphins undoubtedly will be cutting quarterback Ryan Tannehill soon, barring a miracle that would include Tannehill accepting a massive and dramatic pay cut, which he most likely won’t.

With Tannehill poised to hit the open market for the first time in his career, it’s unclear where he’ll end up. However, there’s a noticeable buzz in league circles that he possibly could end up in Jacksonville.

Relax, Jaguars fans. Tannehill wouldn’t be the in-the-door starter; he’d be one of the guys on the depth chart, and he’d have a chance (in theory) to compete for playing time.

The Jaguars reportedly plan to target Eagles quarterback Nick Foles once free agency opens. The fact that Tannehill would even regard Jacksonville as a potential destination suggests that they won’t be breaking the bank for the Super Bowl LII MVP. With only one team — them — on the prowl for Foles, why would they?

Tannehill and Foles both entered the league as 2012 draft picks. Tannehill was the eighth overall choice; Foles arrived via round three.

When healthy, Tannehill has been effective, at times. Unfortunately for Tannehill (and for the Dolphins), he hasn’t been healthy nearly enough.

However it all shakes out in Jacksonville, one or more quarterbacks will be filling the void created by the looming departure of Blake Bortles.