Rumors: Brooklyn Nets in contention to acquire DeAndre Ayton via trade

The Brooklyn Nets have been caught up in rumors that they are in the mix for undervalued Phoenix Suns big man DeAndre Ayton.

Basketball insider Quinton Mayo indicated he’s heard rumblings about the Nets becoming a landing destination.

Mayo reports that he’s heard a possible package for the Suns big man. The package would include the lengthy Nic Claxton, lights-out three-point shooter Joe Harris and possibly young talent Cam Thomas. The Nets have been shopping Harris over the last few days, making him an essential piece for an Ayton blockbuster trade.

While the Suns continue to push Ayton away, the contract negotiations have all but completely broken down making him a huge trade target across the league. The talented big man has solidified himself as one of the NBA’s best young big centers with interior defense skills.

Just some things I’ve heard. A possible package landing Ayton in BKN, and sending out Nic Claxton, Joe Harris, and maybe Cam Thomas. https://t.co/LfDx0LgKiA — Quinton Mayo (@RealQuintonMayo) June 29, 2022

Will Nets acquire DeAndre Ayton this offseason?

