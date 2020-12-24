Rumored Yankees trade target Josh Bell shipped to Nationals

Josh Bell

First baseman Josh Bell, who was involved in some Yankees trade rumors earlier this month, has found a new home elsewhere, as the Pittsburgh Pirates have shipped him to the Washington Nationals.

Eddy Yean and Wil Crowe — two young pitchers — will head back to the Pirates in the deal.

Bell was thought to potentially come to New York in a deal that included starting pitcher Jameson Taillon, but now Bell won't be included in any deal between the two sides from now on.

ESPN's Jeff Passan, Post Gazzette Sports' Jason Mackey and MLB Network's Jon Heyman were the first to report the various parts of the deal.