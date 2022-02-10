Rumored extension money for Steelers WR Diontae Johnson a bargain for Pittsburgh

One of the Pittsburgh Steelers key 2023 free agents is wide receiver Diontae Johnson. Why does this matter? Because for the Steelers, it is common practice to not let the top free-agent targets go into the final year of their contract and instead try to get an extension in place the year ahead.

There are rumors circulating that the number Johnson could get in a contract extension would be something in the neighborhood of five years and $75 million. That sounds like a massive number but when you put it in perspective compared to the market, a contract like this could be viewed as a bargain.

Based on a total value, this number falls closer in line with players like Jarvis Landry and Kenny Golladay and nowhere near what a guy like Keenan Allen and Mike Evans are getting. As for where Johnson would rank with a $15 million average, this is well out of the Top 10 of NFL receivers.

To put it in perspective, Julio Jones is averaging $22 million per year while Cooper Kupp is only getting $15.75 million. The market is always fluid and so locking Johnson in now is a solid risk/reward move.

Johnson is coming off of his first 100-catch season and certainly looked like he can be a No. 1 wide receiver in the NFL. Pittsburgh could lose three of the team’s top five receivers to free agency this offseason so keeping Johnson happy and focused will be a key with a new quarterback taking over as well.

List