Rumored defensive coaching addition one step closer to joining Jim Schwartz

When the Cleveland Browns were looking to replace Joe Woods at their defensive coordinator post, they brought in Dennard Wilson, who was the passing game coordinator and defensive backs coach for the Philadelphia Eagles, in for an interview. They ultimately hired Jim Schwartz for the job, but now Wilson is one step closer to coming to Cleveland anyway as it was rumored he could after he was passed over for the defensive coordinator gig in Philadelphia.

As the Eagles opted to hire Sean Desai for their post, Wilson has now mutually agreed to part ways with the Eagles. The Browns did not hire a defensive passing game coordinator, nor a defensive backs coach when they announced their staffing adds last week.

Look for Wilson to potentially join the staff of Schwartz soon.

