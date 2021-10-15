Rumored Bills target Zach Ertz is traded by Eagles

The Buffalo Bills seemed unlikely to trade for tight end Zach Ertz, especially so considering the way Dawson Knox has played through five games this season.

Now he 100 percent is not coming to Buffalo.

On Friday, the Philadelphia Eagles traded Ertz to the Arizona Cardinals.

In exchange for Ertz, the Eagles have received a fifth-round pick at the 2022 NFL draft and cornerback Tay Gowan.

Ertz, 30, has long been linked to a move away from the Eagles either via trade or cut. The Bills were linked to him over the summer, but as referenced, Knox has recently quelled that idea,

In leaving the 2-4 Eagles, Ertz joins to lone remaining undefeated team in the NFL in the Cards.

So far in 2021, Ertz, playing in a split role in Philly, has 18 catches for 189 yards and two touchdowns.

Knox currently has 18 catches for 261 yards and fives scores. Worth noting: Ertz has played in one more game than Knox.

