Rumor: Zaccharie Risacher is favorite to be No. 1 pick in NBA draft

French forward Zaccharie Risacher is reportedly considered the front-runner to be the No. 1 pick by the Atlanta Hawks in the 2024 NBA draft, according to Jonathan Givony of ESPN.

Risacher was named the 2024 EuroCup Rising Star after averaging 11.1 points and 3.9 rebounds on 38.7% shooting from 3-point range in 65 games with JL Bourg in France. He joined Kristaps Porzingis and Jonas Valanciunas as recipients of the award.

The 6-foot-10 standout projects to check many boxes for teams at the next level. He is highly touted for his passing, playmaking on offense and shooting ability. He also brings defensive versatility, given his size and ability to guard multiple positions.

While it appears the Hawks are far from making final decisions, many teams say their intel indicates Risacher remains the favorite at No. 1, partially because of the dual-track flexibility he offers of either remaining competitive next season or tapping into his upside as the type of big, versatile wing that is difficult to acquire outside the draft.

Risacher was scheduled to visit the Hawks on Wednesday, his first known workout of the predraft process. He will reportedly also visit the San Antonio Spurs on Friday and could add other teams with picks in the top five ahead of the draft on June 26-27.

The Hawks have also brought other top prospects like Matas Buzelis, Donovan Clingan, Reed Sheppard and Cody Williams. However, they haven’t yet been able to secure a visit from Alex Sarr, who is also in the conversation at No. 1.

With one week to go until the big night, the top of the draft board figures to remain fluid as the Hawks and other teams finalize their plans. In other words: There is much to be decided.

