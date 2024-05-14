Rumor: Wizards will look to acquire another first-round pick in NBA draft

Armed with two first-round picks in the 2024 NBA draft, the Washington Wizards are reportedly looking to acquire another selection, according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.

The Wizards were awarded the second pick on Sunday in the draft lottery after finishing with the second-worst record in the league (15-67). They also have the 26th pick in the first round, acquired in the trade involving Daniel Gafford at the deadline.

They have their highest draft pick since 2010 when they took John Wall with the first pick. They project to have the opportunity to add a potential franchise cornerstone with the second pick and a rotational player later in the first round at No. 26.

Washington is attempting to build through the draft and improve its core of Deni Avdija, Bilal Coulibaly, Corey Kispert, Jordan Poole and Tristan Vukcevic. The front office, led by president Michael Winger, views the upcoming draft as a great opportunity to add to the roster.

After a down season, the Wizards opted to make a change following the midseason firing of Wes Unseld Jr. The team is still in the process of identifying its next head coach, with interim coach Brian Keefe among the candidates.

The organization figures to ramp up its draft preparations following the lottery now that it knows where it will be selecting on June 26. The group will meet with prospects at the combine and host private workouts and interviews throughout the predraft process.

Story originally appeared on Rookie Wire