Rumor: Wizards’ asking price for Bradley Beal so high, he’s ‘functionally not available’

The Wizards are reportedly willing to trade anyone on their roster. That sparked wishful speculation around the country about Washington’s most valuable player, Bradley Beal. His apparent unhappiness only increased hope.

But…

Zach Lowe of ESPN:

I think what they’re asking for Beal, from what I’ve heard, makes him functionally not available. But maybe. Maybe some team throws the Brinks truck or their price comes down.

The Wizards should demand a lot for Beal. He’s a 25-year-old star who’s locked up for two seasons after this one at a reasonable salary, and his 3-point shooting and defense make him an easy fit on practically every team.

Even if Lowe spoke with enough executives to get a clear picture of Washington’s asking price, as he noted, it takes only one team to meet it. The team that most values Beal – not the league-wide consensus – will set the market.

Still, this is an indicator we probably shouldn’t expect the Wizards to trade Beal anytime soon.