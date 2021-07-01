Rumor: Warriors widely expected to shop No. 7 pick, James Wiseman in trade

Golden State Warriors are reportedly expected to shop the No. 7 pick and James Wiseman to acquire players that can help the team win now. widespread expectation that the Warriors will use No. 7 and Wiseman, in particular, to seek more immediate upgrades to the roster, John Hollinger. Warriors look to be a team worth monitoring in the coming weeks as rumors and speculation continue to heat up prior to the draft on July 29

