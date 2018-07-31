Rumor: Tristan Thompson punched apologizing Draymond Green at Los Angeles club

Dan Feldman
NBC Sports

Draymond Green rejected Tristan Thompson‘s handshake and called the Cavaliers center soft after the NBA Finals – the culmination of a heated series between the two. At one point, Green offered to meet Thompson in the streets.

Thompson might have taken up the Warriors star on that.

Bossip:

The players got into a big fight earlier this month inside LA nightspot Delilah, multiple sources told BOSSIP. Both ballers were in the nightclub for a private party after the ESPY Awards July 18th, and we’re told that Thompson – dad of baby girl True with Khloe Kardashian – socked Green with a two-piece, getting the better of the NBA Champion.

And it was none other than their fellow teammates LeBron James and Kevin Durant that quickly stepped in to break up the fracas, we’re told.

Jason McIntyre of Fox Sports:





Bossip is far from the most reliable outlet, but McIntyre adds credibility.

Green isn’t above apologizing. But to an opposing player? That might be the least believable aspect of the story.

