Rumor: Tristan Thompson punched apologizing Draymond Green at Los Angeles club

Draymond Green rejected Tristan Thompson‘s handshake and called the Cavaliers center soft after the NBA Finals – the culmination of a heated series between the two. At one point, Green offered to meet Thompson in the streets.

Thompson might have taken up the Warriors star on that.

Bossip:

The players got into a big fight earlier this month inside LA nightspot Delilah, multiple sources told BOSSIP. Both ballers were in the nightclub for a private party after the ESPY Awards July 18th, and we’re told that Thompson – dad of baby girl True with Khloe Kardashian – socked Green with a two-piece, getting the better of the NBA Champion. And it was none other than their fellow teammates LeBron James and Kevin Durant that quickly stepped in to break up the fracas, we’re told.

Jason McIntyre of Fox Sports:

before tomorrow’s show, I hope somebody breaks the NBA fight I just heard about. Apparently went down at an LA club this week. No spoilers here — Jason McIntyre (@jasonrmcintyre) July 19, 2018





Finally this story is out there and I can say what I’ve heard about Tristan Thompson punching Draymond Green 2 weeks ago — Jason McIntyre (@jasonrmcintyre) July 31, 2018





Draymond went up to apologize to Tristan for what happened after G4 of the finals. TT said ‘nah man’ and Draymond tried again, ‘come on, I didn’t mean it’ and then WHAP, Tristan leveled him with a punch. Draymond didn’t go down. — Jason McIntyre (@jasonrmcintyre) July 31, 2018

Draymond Green was not the aggressor, he was trying to make peace. Tristan felt embarrassed by the end of the Finals diss moment and just unloaded. Couple players i spoke here in LA/on social media went with, "about time" — Jason McIntyre (@jasonrmcintyre) July 31, 2018





Bossip is far from the most reliable outlet, but McIntyre adds credibility.

Green isn’t above apologizing. But to an opposing player? That might be the least believable aspect of the story.