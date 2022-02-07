Rumor: Tom Thibodeau didn’t want Knicks to trade for Cam Reddish

Cam Reddish – who requested a trade from the Hawks – looked like a winner when Atlanta traded him to the Knicks.

But Reddish has played less with New York (3 minutes per team game when healthy, including more DNP-CDs than appearances) than with the Hawks (23 minutes per game).

Marc Berman of the New York Post:

Word around the league is when Knicks president Leon Rose moved to strike a deal with Atlanta on Jan. 15, the head coach wasn’t all-in on the move. “From my understanding, Thibs didn’t want him and they did it anyway,’’ said an NBA source who has been in contact with Knicks brass.

Tom Thibodeau has a history of clashing with management, with the Bulls and Timberwolves. Thibodeau unapologetically and ferociously prioritizes the present. His lack of patience with a 22-year-old Reddish would certainly fit Thibodeau’s history.

It’s on Rose to take a longer view – especially with New York 24-29 and outside postseason position.

Rose could open minutes for Reddish on the wing by trading Alec Burks or Evan Fournier. Rose could also move Kemba Walker, sliding Immanuel Quickley (and Burks if he remains on the roster) to more minutes at point guard than shooting guard. But with R.J. Barrett and Quentin Grimes also on the team and Derrick Rose approaching his return from injury, unloading a single player or even two might not be enough to get Reddish into the rotation.

Reddish will be eligible for a contract extension this offseason but still has another season on his contract. So, there isn’t absolute urgency. The third-year player might even emerge better in the long run due to Thibodeau’s tough treatment.

But at some point, Leon Rose will probably want to see playing time for the player he traded a first-round pick to get.

