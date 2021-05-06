Rumor: Timberwolves wanted Warriors to trade up for the No. 1 pick

When the Minnesota Timberwolves were on the clock with the first overall pick last year, the organization was apparently interested in trading it to the Golden State Warriors.

The goal by the Timberwolves, according to Brian Windhorst on the “Hoop Collective” podcast, was to get the Warriors to trade up and make the first pick. The speculation was that the Timberwolves badly wanted their first-round pick back from the Warriors.

“The Wolves were very interested in trading out of this pick,” Windhorst said, via Drew Shiller of NBC Sports Bay Area. “They were trying up until they were on the clock, from what I have been told, to get the Warriors interested in moving up.

“The Warriors have their draft pick this year depending on where it falls, and I think they wanted it back quite frankly. They were saber-rattling, according to the stories, that they were gonna take James Wiseman. The Warriors were really locked in on James Wiseman.”

Of course, the Timberwolves ultimately chose Anthony Edwards but the Warriors were not interested in moving up. The Warriors knew Wiseman wanted no part of Minnesota and let the Timberwolves keep the pick and take Edwards.

Teams every year have conversations in an attempt to better position themselves in the draft. While that is certainly the case, the Warriors just wanted no part of those talks with the Timberwolves and opted to stay the course with the second pick.

