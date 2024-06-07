Rumor: Thunder could trade up for Donovan Clingan in 2024 NBA draft

The Oklahoma City Thunder sit at the No. 12 slot of the 2024 NBA draft, but that doesn’t mean they can’t move up. Considering their trade assets and draft capital, OKC has the funds to aggressively move up the board if it chooses to do so.

A possibility is UConn center Donovan Clingan, per ESPN’s draft expert Jonathan Givony. He released his player rankings for the 2024 NBA draft, where he had the 7-foot-2 center at No. 3.

The Thunder are one of several squads who could move up the draft to select the 20-year-old. He’d provide OKC with another rim protector and rebounder.

“Clingan isn’t expected to drop past the Portland Trail Blazers at No. 7, whom he just visited for a private workout as well. He is being discussed among teams as a possible target for the likes of Chicago, Memphis, Oklahoma City or Utah, who all might explore trading up for a player in his mold.”

A frontcourt with Clingan and Chet Holmgren suddenly gives OKC serious size. He’d also be a lob threat for the Thunder. He averaged 13 points on 63.9% shooting, 7.4 rebounds and 2.5 blocks last season as the Huskies won back-to-back championships.

Clingan is seen as one of the best players of this year’s class and will likely be a top-five selection. This means the Thunder will have to give up some serious assets to move up from the No. 12 spot.

Only time will tell how serious the Thunder’s interests are with Clingan. It’s June, which means the rumors and reports have skyrocketed as smokescreens will be utilized by both franchises and prospects.

Story originally appeared on Thunder Wire