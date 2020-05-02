Rumor: Teams watching Victor Oladipo situation with Pacers for possible trade

The Indiana Pacers are locked into some big money contracts: Malcolm Brogdon at three-years, $65 million after this season; Myles Turner three years, 54 million, Domantas Sabonis‘ four-year, $77 million extension kicks in next season; plus both T.J. Warren and Jeremy Lamb have a couple of seasons at more than $10 million.

Then there is Victor Oladipo, just returned to the court and starting to round into shape after a major injury. He has only one more season after this one, at $21 million. He and the Pacers talked extension briefly but tabled those talks.

Can the mid-market Pacers keep all those players? Might they trade Oladipo? Ian Begley at SNY.TV says other teams are monitoring the situation.

Opposing teams are keeping an eye on the situation in Indy because the club will likely have to commit significant money to Victor Oladipo in the summer of 2021 if it wants to keep him. The Pacers will be able to exceed the cap to sign Oladipo. But it would take a significant financial commitment from Indy to keep the foursome of Oladipo, Sabonis, Brogdon and Turner intact… The Knicks, Nets and plenty of other teams are in position to be aggressive if a player of Oladipo’s caliber becomes available via trade.

Right now, that’s all a big “if” that hinges on how healthy Oladipo is and can he bounce back to his All-NBA level of play. While he was starting to round into form upon his return, he was not his old self, yet (nor should he be expected to be yet), and he was still developing chemistry with Brogdon.

The sense around the league is that the Pacers would move one of their big men, Turner or Sabonis. However, those two have played well together on the front line and the Pacers have shot down trade requests for Turner in the past.

The questions for owner Herb Simon of the Pacers become: Does he want to pay the luxury tax to keep this team together? While this Pacers team is good, is it “pay the tax” like a contender good? Throw into the mix that Simon’s money in large part comes from owning shopping malls — a sector hit hard in the current economy — and there are a lot of questions to answer.

Which is why other teams will monitor the situation. The core guys in Indiana could help a lot of other teams.

