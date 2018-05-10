Rumor: Suns plans to offer Clint Capela max or near-max offer sheet

Rockets general manager Daryl Morey said Clint Capela “couldn’t price himself out” of Houston in restricted free agency this summer.

Will the Suns test the Rockets’ resolve?

Kelly Iko of USA Today:

Clint Capela figures to have a list of suitors once July 1 arrives. According to a league source, one such team is the Phoenix Suns. They have kept tabs on him throughout the season, and have reportedly become “enamored” with him. They have plans to offer Capela a max or near-max contract once free agency begins. The source requested anonymity because he isn’t authorized to comment on the Suns’ plans.

The Suns could use a center as they build around 21-year-old Devin Booker. Alex Len is on his way out. Tyson Chandler is too old. Alan Williams‘ athletic limitations will probably keep him in a reserve role. Dragan Bender might be better at center than power forward, but he hasn’t been good enough at either position to warrant passing on an impact player.

And that’s Capela, who has been awesome this postseason.

Capela’s age (23) would allow him to grow with Booker. Capela would immediately upgrade Phoenix’s defense. He’s a rim protector with mobility on the perimeter – a strong fit in the modern game.

But Capela thrives offensively by running the pick-and-roll and catching lobs. The Suns don’t have a point guard who’d maximize Capela’s offensive tools. Maybe they’ll get one, in the draft or free agency. They shouldn’t fear signing Capela just because he isn’t the final piece. But a point guard must be an even bigger priority if they add Capela.

No matter how badly Phoenix wants Capela, the Rockets will have matching rights, and they’ve believed in him most all along. I doubt that changes this summer. So, even if the Suns are as interested as this report suggests, it’s hard to see Capela leaving Houston.