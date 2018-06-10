Rumor: Are the Suns looking to add another Top 10 pick?

The Phoenix Suns are already in the driver seat when it comes the 2018 NBA Draft. The Western Conference squad has the No. 1 pick overall, and they’ll have to select between big stars like Mo Bamba, DeAndre Ayton, and Luka Doncic.

The Suns will be a young team outside of their future No. 1 overall draft pick, and have some roster pieces that are in flux, like Brandon Knight and Tyler Ulis. Overall it will be a rebuilding process that will take some time in the land of the valley of the sun. So, it would make sense that this draft would be a key place to pick up some other young players outside of that number one spot.

According to Bleacher Report’s Jonathan Wasserman, Phoenix might just be looking to move up in the draft to get another Top 10 selection to aid their rebuild. According to Wasserman, one of the Suns’ top targets will be Oklahoma guard Trae Young.

Via Twitter:

Sources confirm: Phoenix Suns have been trying to bring in Trae Young for dinner/workout, but scheduling has made it difficult. Meeting to likely take place at some point before draft. Evidence Phoenix will be looking to add a 2nd top-10 pick. — Jonathan Wasserman (@NBADraftWass) June 9, 2018





Young is an interesting prospect for the Suns, who need a true point guard to stick next to budding star Devin Booker. They have Elfird Payton at the moment, but he is still likely to be a long-term project. Young already has an NB-ready skill in his shooting ability, although comparisons of the Sooners product to Stephen Curry are likely a bit premature.

Still, this is the best time of the year. The rumors are flying, and around the draft most of what we’re hearing ranges from “genuine leak” to “agent/managers trying to manipulate draft standing to get what they really want”. It’s a blast.

Story Continues

The 2018 NBA Draft is on June 21.