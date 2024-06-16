Rumor: Suns will look to target All-American Tyler Kolek in NBA draft

Former Marquette point guard Tyler Kolek is reportedly drawing interest from the Phoenix Suns ahead of the 2024 NBA draft, according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.

Kolek is projected to be a first-round pick, given his ability as a floor general and overall feel for the game. His range is said to be in the 20s after flourishing in the pick-and-roll and proving that he could make every pass on the floor to set up his teammates.

The Suns are reportedly in the market to add a point guard this offseason. Given his skill set and the Suns’ apparent need in the backcourt, teams around the league believe Kolek will be a target.

There’s a growing belief from rival NBA executives who spoke with HoopsHype that Phoenix will target Marquette point guard Tyler Kolek with the 22nd overall pick.

Kolek was named a consensus second-team All-American after averaging a career-high 15.3 points, 7.7 assists, 4.9 rebounds and 1.6 steals on 38.8% shooting from 3-point range. He became one of seven players in program history to be a consensus All-American selection.

The 6-foot-3 standout led the country in assists per game and was fourth in assist percentage (42.1). He is second in program history with 697 assists and is one of four Marquette players with at least 1,000 points and 600 assists in a career.

The Suns are in a bit of a transition period, with veteran Mike Budenholzer taking over as head coach next season. They have been linked to several prospects in the predraft process, and it will be worth monitoring which way they decide to go on June 26.

Story originally appeared on Rookie Wire