Rumor: Spurs on verge of trading Dejounte Murray to Hawks for picks, not John Collins

The Spurs might still trade Dejounte Murray to the Hawks – but with Danilo Gallinari, not John Collins as matching salary.

Zach Klein of WSB-TV Atlanta:

In talking with multiple sources around the NBA, many believe Hawks on verge of trading for San Antonio's All-Star guard Dejounte Murray – However, it's looking like John Collins is not part of deal. Would be Gallo & multiple 1st round picks. Spurs prepping for future & '23 draft — Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) June 27, 2022

Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report:

Have now heard the same as Zach. For certain: There's been plenty of conversation, sources said, on increasing the partial guarantee in Danilo Gallinari's contract, perhaps before the end of the NBA league year. https://t.co/H3iuSlpJ9H — Jake Fischer (@JakeLFischer) June 27, 2022

By using Gallinari rather than Collins in the trade, San Antonio would limit its long-term expense. Collins has four years, $102 million remaining on his contract.

Gallinari is on an expiring contract with just $5 million of $21.45 million salary guaranteed until tomorrow, when the final year of his contract would become fully guaranteed. To trade him straight up for Murray, Atlanta would have to guarantee at least $11,571,120. The Spurs would then likely waive Gallinari.

Obviously, Gallinari isn’t nearly as good as Collins. But the Spurs would be diving more deeply into rebuilding if trading Murray. The draft picks would be the main return with Gallinari as merely the conduit. The Hawks have all their own future first-round picks plus a Hornets first-rounder (top-16 protected in 2023, lottery-protected in 2024 and 2025 then two second-rounders).

It will likely require a haul of picks.

Story continues

Murray is a 25-year-old All-Star. Though he made it only as an injury replacement and because the NBA still splits All-Star selections by conference even though All-Star teams are no longer divided that way, All-Star status usually drives up a player’s price.

Plus, Murray would fit nicely in Atlanta. The guard’s defense would be beyond welcome, and his playmaking could unlock Trae Young‘s off-ball ability.

Murray is due just $34,285,120 over the next two years. With San Antonio having cap space this summer, he might seek a renegotiation-and-extension – which could cause the Spurs to trade him if they don’t value him that highly. However, he’d be locked into that relatively cheap salary with the Hawks, who – as an over-the-cap team – wouldn’t be allowed to renegotiate his deal. Even if Murray wanted an extension, the largest-allowable extension without a renegotiation would be a bargain.

Simply, it’s easy to see how Murray might be more valuable to the Hawks than to the Spurs – which makes conditions ripe for a trade.

As for Collins, still watch for him to get dealt this summer, even if not to San Antonio.

More on the Hawks

Report on Hawks offseason: Collins trade still very likely, interest in Ayton... After drafting Memphis center Jalen Duren, Pistons reportedly may be out... Winners, losers from the 2022 NBA Draft

Rumor: Spurs on verge of trading Dejounte Murray to Hawks for picks, not John Collins originally appeared on NBCSports.com