Rumor: Spurs high on Providence guard Devin Carter ahead of draft

Former Providence guard Devin Carter is projected to be drafted in the lottery, and the Big East Player of the Year is drawing interest from several teams near the top of the draft board.

Carter, the son of former 13-year NBA veteran Anthony Carter, averaged 19.7 points, 8.7 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.8 steals on 47.3% shooting from the field in 33 games. He led the conference in scoring and finished 10th in the country in defensive rebounds (253).

The 22-year-old emerged began the year viewed as a potential second-round pick. He has since improved his draft stock following a strong junior campaign and showing at the combine and even reportedly received a lottery promise from a team.

Carter could be a potential target of the San Antonio Spurs, as the organization is said to be interested in him, according to Jonathan Wasserman of Bleacher Report.

Sources say the San Antonio Spurs are high on Devin Carter, who just completed workouts with the Sacramento Kings and Chicago Bulls.

The Spurs have two lottery picks (Nos. 4 and 8) this year and have been linked to several prospects. They have even been rumored to want to package those two picks to move up and go after a player ranked higher on their draft board.

Carter was considered one of the top defenders in the country and was named to the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year watchlist in February. He ranked 10th in the country in defensive win shares (2.7) and 14th in defensive box plus-minus (plus-4.9).

The 6-foot-3 guard expanded his offensive game this past season by improving his 3-point percentage from 29.9% to 37.7% on 6.8 attempts per game. He projects to fill several needs for teams in the first half of the draft and could develop into an impactful player at the next level.

The 2024 NBA draft will take place June 26-27 in New York City.

Story originally appeared on Rookie Wire