Rumor: Santa Clara guard Adama Bal to withdraw from 2024 NBA draft

Adama Bal will reportedly withdraw from the 2024 NBA draft and return to Santa Clara for his senior year, according to Jacob Myers on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Bal announced on April 6 that he would declare for the draft while maintaining his remaining college eligibility. He recently participated in the G League Elite Camp and worked out with the Golden State Warriors on May 9.

The 6-foot-7 guard was named to the All-WCC first team after averaging 14.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists on 35.4% shooting from 3-point range this past season. He registered nine 20-point games, including a season-high 28 points on Jan. 6 in a win over Pepperdine.

NEWS: Adama Bal will withdraw his name from the 2024 NBA Draft and return to Santa Clara for his senior year, per source. The 6'7 French guard earned First Team All-WCC honors in a breakout junior season where he averaged 14.4 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game. pic.twitter.com/ibYvoL2QJd — League Him (@League_Him) May 15, 2024

Bal took advantage of his increased role with the Broncos after playing sparingly over his first two years at Arizona. He started every game for the first time and ranked seventh in the conference in scoring and eighth in assists per game.

He will now have the opportunity to return to school and work on his overall game based on the feedback received from team executives in interviews. He projects to be on several player award watchlists next season with the Broncos.

His return figures to be a big addition to the Broncos’ roster next season. The team is expected to retain much of its roster while adding transfer Carlos Stewart from LSU.

