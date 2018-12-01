Rumor: Sacramento ‘monitoring’ Washington’s Otto Porter

Everyone on the Washington Wizards’ roster is available in trades after their ugly start.

Technically. In practice nobody is going to take on John Wall‘s contract, his max extension kicks in next year which means four years at an average of $42 million a year. There is no demand for him right now. There is demand for Bradley Beal, but the Wizards are asking for everything but the other GM’s first born in a trade, so no action there.

What about Otto Porter? A solid 3&D wing who is making an oversized $55.7 million over the next two years but is young and can contribute. The Sacramento Kings are interested, reports Jason Jones of The Athletic.

League sources said the Kings are closely monitoring the Washington Wizards with an eye on making a play for forward Otto Porter Jr. Should Washington decide to break up its underperforming team, the Kings would love to be in line to snatch up Porter in a fire sale.

Porter would fill a need with the Kings and fits the timeline and style of their young stars. He’s averaging 11.8 points a game and shooting 36 percent from three this season, but he’s been pretty average overall for a guy on a max contract. Would a new home spark his game?

Another issue, define “fire sale.” Washington isn’t giving guys away here. The Kings could get this done for Zach Randolph, Bogdon Bogdanovic, and a pick or two, but is that what the Wizards want back? Is that more than the Kings want to give up, would they rather have Iman Shumpert in the deal rather than Bogdanovic? A lot of moving parts here.

The Wizards also have played a little better lately, if that continues the asking price could go up.

It’s all just something to watch.