Rumor: Rockets expected to shop No. 3 pick ahead of 2024 NBA draft

After landing the No. 3 pick in the 2024 NBA draft, the Houston Rockets are reportedly open to trading the selection to acquire a veteran player to add to their roster.

The Rockets have built through the draft in recent years, selecting players like Jalen Green, Alperen Sengun, Jabari Smith Jr., Amen Thompson and Cam Whitmore. The team also has veterans in Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks and will be looking to add to that core.

With the organization looking to take the next step in its rebuild, the front office will discuss potential trade packages with teams involving the third pick, according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.

The No. 3 pick – one of five potential first-round picks the Rockets can trade this offseason in a package to land a star player – will be discussed in trade talks leading up to draft night, league sources told HoopsHype.

The Rockets jumped massively up the standings this season after posting a 41-41 record, which was a 19-game improvement from last year. The group, by led first-year coach Ime Udoka, had great stretches of the season and looked to be a team on the rise.

The team will likely look to continue to prioritize playing time for its veterans moving forward, making the No. 3 pick expendable. The pick is one of the Rockets’ best assets, and the front office will be tasked with seeing how valuable it can be in trade discussions.

If the Rockets cannot find a trade partner and keep the pick, they will reportedly look to draft a guard with the pick. They could target the likes of Stephon Castle, Rob Dillingham, Reed Sheppard or Nikola Topić, among others.

The 2024 NBA draft will take place June 26-27 in New York City.

Story originally appeared on Rookie Wire