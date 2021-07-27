Rumor: Pistons declined Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, pick for No. 1 selection

Armed with several draft assets, the Oklahoma City Thunder recently attempted to trade up to acquire the No. 1 overall pick from the Detroit Pistons but their massive offer was reportedly turned down.

According to Matt Babcock of BasketballNews.com, the Thunder apparently offered guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the sixth overall selection on Thursday for the Pistons’ No. 1 overall pick. Detroit declined that offer ahead of the draft.

The Pistons are considering all of their options at the top of the draft, and have not yet settled on taking the presumptive top pick, Cade Cunningham. They are reportedly also considering Jalen Green and Evan Mobley and have been unwilling to trade the pick.

I expect Cade Cunningham to be the top overall pick in this draft, selected by the Detroit Pistons. However, I’ve been told that the Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder have been knocking the Pistons’ door down. Rumor has it that the Thunder offered the No. 6 pick and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in exchange for No. 1 — the Pistons declined. If the Pistons receive an offer better than that one, they may need to seriously consider it.

The rumored offer by the Thunder is rather surprising considering Gilgeous-Alexander is touted as one of the top, young players in the league. He was the centerpiece in the trade that brought Paul George to the Los Angeles Clippers in July 2019 and has been a key player for OKC.

The Pistons certainly must feel as though staying at No. 1 and taking either Cunningham, Green or Mobley was worth more than Gilgeous-Alexander and the sixth overall pick. However, that stance could change should the Thunder sweeten their offer prior to the draft.

Oklahoma City has the draft capital to potentially create a trade attractive enough to move up. They have as many as 18 future first-round picks over the next seven years, and could look to package some of those to help facilitate a trade.

The trade rumors and speculation typically heat up closer to the draft but, with the first domino falling on Monday, the Thunder could come back to the table with another offer. Certainly, it will be worth watching as Thursday approaches.

