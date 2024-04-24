Rumor: Packers a potential first-round fit for Missouri DL Darius Robinson?

The Green Bay Packers were identified as a potential first-round fit for Missouri defensive lineman Darius Robinson in pre-draft reporting from Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

From Fowler: “Multiple scouts say they are thinking late-Round 1 for Missouri defensive lineman Darius Robinson due to his flexibility as a 3-4 DE who can play inside. The Packers (No. 25), Ravens (No. 30) and 49ers (No. 31) are among potential fits.”

Of note, the Packers no longer run a 3-4 base defense, potentially complicating the fit for Robinson in Green Bay.

Robinson (6-5, 285) produced 14.0 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks during a breakout final season at Missouri. According to PFF, Robinson had 42 pressures, a 17.0 percent pass-rush win rate and a near elite run defense grade. He played mostly on the edge in 2023 after spending most of his time inside during the previous two seasons.

On the consensus big board, Robinson is the No. 35 overall player, so a borderline first-rounder.

The 22-year-old has a Relative Athletic Score of 7.78 as a defensive tackle but only 4.01 as an edge rusher. Robinson probably isn’t explosive or agile enough to play on the edge and probably isn’t big enough to play inside full-time, especially in a four-man front. But his disruptive ability does paint the picture of a versatile player who could possibly play outside on some downs and move inside to rush the passer in passing situations.

Robinson was a standout at the Senior Bowl, potentially boosting his stock.

The Packers greatly value athleticism, especially in the first round. In the 3-4 base, Robinson could have been a terrific fit as a long, powerful defensive end with versatile pass-rush ability. He’s a tougher evaluation in the 4-3. A team can never have enough disruptive players up front, but Robinson doesn’t look like a perfect fit. Maybe the Packers can overlook some of the athletic deficiencies and positional question marks if they think Robinson is a true first-round talent.

