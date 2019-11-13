Rumor: Orlando Magic interested in trade for DeMar DeRozan

Nobody around the league is quite sure what direction the San Antonio Spurs are going to head next.

Most teams, when they are hanging around the fringes of the playoffs with a couple of older stars playing an old-school style — LaMarcus Aldridge and DeMar DeRozan — would look to retool. San Antonio has young talent such as Dejounte Murray, Bryn Forbes, and Derrick White, they could take a step back and start to rebuild around them.

But the Spurs are the Spurs. Maybe they keep the band together and scramble up the board to the seven or eight seed, keeping their historic playoff streak alive.

Or, maybe, after failed attempts to reach a contract extension with DeRozan, they trade him at the deadline and look to the future. If they do that, the Orlando Magic are interested, reports Kevin O’Conner of The Ringer.

DeRozan can become a free agent in 2020 by declining his $27.7 million player option… The Spurs could always deal him sooner rather than let him walk for nothing. Multiple league sources say the Magic are scouring the trade market for scoring help and have already expressed interest in trading for DeRozan. It would surprise none of the front-office executives I’ve spoken with if the Spurs did move DeRozan.

That’s a lot of speculation from executives outside the Spurs organization, thinking about what they would do in the Spurs shoes. Popovich and R.C. Buford rarely follow that kind of conventional wisdom. Predicting what they will do is next is like predicting the weather in Denver. Good luck with that.

It’s easy to see why Orlando — a team that thought it would be back in the playoffs but has started 3-7 — would have interest in DeRozan. The Magic’s troubles are on offense, where they are scoring less than a point per possession this season, and DeRozan is a “just add water and instant offense” kind of player. He’d fit in perfectly, even if it was just a rental for the rest of this season.

Keep an eye on this going forward, but right now the Spur are more likely evaluating what they are going to do next — trade DeRozan or make a playoff push with him — rather than moving on to the next step.