RUMOR: Ohio State offers former Michigan State defensive lineman

Ohio State handled the departure section of the transfer portal relatively unscathed with only five players leaving that were predicted to see significant action this season. But now comes the fun part. With these openings, Ohio State has some wiggle room as far as brining in potential contributors from the transfer portal and one strong rumor circulating surrounds a Big Ten opponent.

Michigan State interior defensive lineman, Derrick Harmon, has entered the transfer portal and rumor has it, there is mutual interest in him becoming a potential Buckeye. The Spartans have seen their fair share of guys enter the portal, as is expected when you see a coaching change, but Harmon was a key piece to this defense.

Harmon finished last season with 40 tackles with 3.5 for loss and 1.5 sacks. Now Ohio State fans shouldn’t look at him as a savior of any kind, but he would provide some intriguing depth and experience to an already stacked unit.

Ohio State is one of the teams in the mix for Michigan State defensive tackle Derrick Harmon according to Pete Nakos and Steve Wiltfong. pic.twitter.com/atBaM0dyUO — The Scarlet and Gray Podcast (@TheSG_Podcast) May 2, 2024

